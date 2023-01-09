Version1 reveal new roster for 2023 Valorant season

Version1 have revealed their new, star-studded women’s Valorant team. The team, headlined by former Cloud9 White players Melanie ‘meL’ Campone and Alexis ‘alexis’ Guarrasi, has set its sights on the Challengers League.

Version1 are revamping their Valorant division around VersionX, their women’s team, with an ambitious lineup, built around former Cloud9 White IGL meL and her teammate alexis. The team will make its first appearance in the upcoming North American Challengers open qualifiers.

Joining the two veterans are three young talents in Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene (one of North America’s most exciting prospects), Nicole ‘Noia’ Tierce, and Sarah ‘sarahcat’ Simpson. All three are rising stars in the North American Game Changers scene, with florescent debuting with Misfits Black, Noia shining for XSET and Rix.GG Lightening, and sarahcat making a name for herself on Immortals.

The team started hitting the tournament circuit last month, competing in one of the NSG Lockdown open tournaments under the team name NeverDone, Version1’s slogan.

Version1 to challenge for NA Valorant Challengers spot

VersionX previously only competed in the Game Changers circuit and other women’s tournaments. Over the organization’s history in the Game Changers circuit, VersionX has only made the main stage of a VCT tournament once.

meL and alexis are two of the most experienced women’s players in North America, boasting a series of domestic titles and an appearance at the 2022 VCT Game Changers Championship, where Cloud9 White finished in fourth place. The two veteran players will look to lead the overhauled VersionX roster into a new era for the organization, which failed to make the VCT partnership program.

The NA Challengers open qualifiers start on January 9, with a last-chance qualifier scheduled to start January 17. The teams that qualify will join the squads already invited to the league for a chance to play for two spots in Challengers Ascension, where promotion to the VCT Americas league will be on the line.