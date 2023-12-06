Valorant pro’s setup destroyed after landlord covers it in feces

Valorant Game Changers pro ‘cwaudia’ had her entire setup covered in feces by her landlord after an alleged food dispute.

Cwuadia has played throughout Valorant’s Game Changers league on and off since 2021. The Lithuanian player is most known for her time on Ariana Grande Perfume, which saw success during the Game Changers series in 2022.

Now cwaudia competes for ThievesHQ, which has been participating in tournaments such as the most recent Sakura Cup and Game Changers qualifiers. Outside of competing, cwaudia also creates content on Twitch and OnlyFans.

However, these content plans have now been put on hold after her landlord allegedly destroyed her entire gaming setup by spearing feces over it.

Cwaudia reveals damage done to gaming setup by landlord

On December 5, cwaudia made a post referencing the incident on Twitter/X by making a vague tweet about the situation she was currently facing.

“Don’t you just love it when your landlord smears shit all over your pc peripherals, monitor and chair?” asked cwuadia.

The commentators beneath the post expressed shock and confusion surrounding the situation, with some telling cwaudia to seek legal counsel. A few hours following the post, cwuadia returned to Twitter/X to show reference pictures of what had been done by her landlord. This was accompanied by a text message regarding what had led to the events.

“Gamesense peripherals from years ago are chalked, and everything else is just gross and smeared,” said cwaudia. “Either pay out of pocket to clean it or just throw it out. I’m getting out of this house.”

Cwaudia explained that she had already contacted the authorities regarding the situation. She also said that she had already had to throw out her headset, keyboard, and mousepad, which were seemingly the most damaged in the incident.