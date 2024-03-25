Valorant’s new Agent Clove makes 7-kill Ace possible with room for even more

Valorant’s newest agent Clove now makes the dream 7-kill Ace possible thanks to their new ult that resurrects them.

There’s nothing better than hitting an Ace in Valorant, especially when there’s an insanely addicting sound effect that tallies every single kill you rack up in a round. Even sweeter with your own cosmetic bundle of choice, as many have their own effects.

Even better than hitting a regular Ace, however, is hitting a six-kill Ace, which is extremely rare for most to ever pull off. But now with the release of Clove, Valorant’s newest Agent, it’s possible to one-up that by hitting a 7-kill Ace.

Pointed out by a player in the Valorant subreddit shortly after Clove’s reveal, they highlighted that since Clove’s ult, Not Dead Yet, is technically a resurrection akin to Sage’s ult, it should be possible to hit a 7-kill ace.

As the player pointed out, if an enemy team had a Clove and Sage on their lineup, and both used their resurrect during the same round, a player could possibly hit a 7-kill Ace. Although the odds certainly aren’t great, it is nonetheless possible now in Valorant.

However, one commenter pointed out that an 8-kill Ace, maybe even a 9-kill Ace, are also possible, but many factors will have to perfectly line up making it essentially improbable in a normal game.

The map would have to be Fracture. Your first three kills would be everyone on the enemy team apart from the Clove and Sage. Your fourth would be the Clove, then the fifth, Clove again but self-resurrected.

Then Clove would be resurrected by a Sage ult, after which the Clove could go around collecting all four ult orbs around the map and killing two of your teammates, which should leave them with yet another ult in the round.

From there, you’d need to kill the Clove again as your sixth kill, then Clove again resurrected as the seventh, then the Sage as the eighth kill for an 8k Ace. All of which is basically impossible to pull off in a regular match. With time constraints, you’d need perfect coordination.