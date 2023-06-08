Valorant pros honor Twisten by pledging to donate for every Shorty kill at Masters Tokyo

Valorant pros have pledged to donate to a mental health charity for every Shorty kill at VCT Masters Tokyo in memory of Twisten.

When Vitality announced the death of their star player, Karl “Twisten” Ašenbrener, the Valorant community had an outpour of tributes for the Valorant duelist.

Many in the community wanted to honor Twisten’s memory, and VCT commentator and analyst Ryan “RyanCentral” Horton suggested the community continues his pledge, one that saw him donating $27 for every shorty kill at VCT LOCK//IN.

Now, many figures in the VCT community have decided to join in on the cause and pledge the same exact promise Twisten did for LOCK//IN, only for Masters Tokyo.

In response to RyanCentral’s proposal, streamer and ex-coach from Team Liquid Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield promised to donate €25 for every Shorty kill at VCT Masters Tokyo and also Champions 2023.

This t opened up the floodgates for many other pros to pay their respects to Twisten. Shopify Rebellion player Anthony “vanity” Malaspina said, “Anyone who uses the shorty is a friend of mine, so I’ll join Sliggy with this $25 USD to a mental health charity for every Shorty kill in Tokyo and Champions.”

Marco Mereu, founder and CEO of M80 also pledged that his org will be doing the same, but this time upping it to $100 for every Shorty kill and including the upcoming Ascension tournaments.

And others such as Team Liquid’s Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen, Moist Moguls’ Alex “aproto” Protopapas, and Cloud 9’s Nathan “leaf” Orf have all agreed to match Sliggy’s donations, with plenty more joining the cause with each passing hour. After the outpouring of support, RyanCentral said he was actively working on it.

So for those getting ready to watch the upcoming VCT Masters Tokyo, you might want to keep track of all the shorty kills over the tournament.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support are available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).