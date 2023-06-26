Charity drive in honor of Twisten breaks donation goal at Masters Tokyo conclusion

The charity drive set up in honor of deceased Valorant pro Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener has raised well past its stated goal as VCT Masters Tokyo has concluded.

On June 15, EMEA caster and analyst Ryan ‘RyanCentral’ Horton set up a charity drive in honor of Twisten. The drive was held over the course of the VCT Masters Tokyo tournament and had pledges for donations per Shorty kill, or a flat donation option.

The drive was based on Twisten’s own charity initiative over VCT LOCK//IN, which saw the pro donate over $1,000 from the 58 Shorty kills at the tournament.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Twisten played for Team Vitality and BIG before his death.

Multiple Valorant community members expressed interest in the drive and pledged to donate per shotgun sidearm kill at the tournament. After the tournament, Team Liquid content creator Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield revealed on Twitter that he ended up giving away $1,825 for the drive. He has also pledged to continue the donation drive through Valorant Champions.

Charity drive in honor of Twisten surpasses donation goal

The drive is still ongoing, as RyanCentral has allowed donators to adjust their pledges per Shorty kill up until July 15. At the time of writing, the drive has netted $6,172 in total, which is well over its stated goal of $5,000.

Over the course of the tournament, players used the Shorty to kill enemies 67 times, according to the donation website. Seventy people total have pledged to donate to the drive.

The money raised will go to Rise Above the Disorder, which is a charity focused on mental health care accessibility.

In the wake of Twisten’s death, many Valorant community members pledged their support to this drive, and to donate money based on other tournaments. Team Vitality, Twitsten’s former team, has since pulled out of VCT EMEA competition for the year to process the pro’s tragic passing and out of respect for his teammates and family.