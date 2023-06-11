VCT Masters Tokyo broadcast pays tribute to Twisten: “We will miss seeing him on stage”

The VCT Masters Tokyo broadcast paid tribute to deceased Valorant pro Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener before the international tournament started with a short message to viewers.

VCT Masters Tokyo desks hosts Yinsu ‘Yinsu’ Collins and Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez appeared on the Riot Games broadcast ahead of the pre-show segments to pay tribute to Twisten, who passed away on the evening of June 6.

Since his death, community members and fellow pros alike have honored his memory in online statements and made pledges to donate money to charity. Several community members have chosen to continue Twisten’s charity initiative from VCT LOCK//IN, when he donated $27 for every shorty kill at the tournament.

Article continues after ad

VCT EMEA talent member Ryan ‘RyanCentral’ Horton, streamer and former Team Liquid head coach Connor ‘Sliggy’ Blomfield, M80 founder and CEO Marco Mereu, former CS:GO pro and Valorant streamer Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, along with many others, have all pledged to donate money in Twisten’s honor for every Shorty kill in this tournament and Valorant Champions.

Twisten honored on VCT Masters Tokyo broadcast

In a short segment, Yinsu and Goldenboy gave their condolences to Twisten’s family and friends while also asking fans to donate to the European Alliance Against Depression and Take This.

Article continues after ad

“Karel was one of Valorant’s most exciting players,” Goldenboy said. “We will miss seeing him on stage.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He added: “Let’s show the strength of the Valorant community when the community needs it most.”

In the segment, Yinsu appeared to be holding back tears while wearing cat ears. In a Twitter post after the segment, she explained that she lent Twisten a pair the cat ears as a luck charm for Team Vitality’s match against Team Heretics less than a month ago.

Article continues after ad

“I will be wearing it again today for Masters, thinking of you,” she wrote.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, information and support are available from the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).