Valorant players demand Ascent rooftop fix after Raze “super boost” breaks the game

A new Raze “super boost” taking the Valorant community by storm has resulted in players pleading with Riot Games to fix the rooftops on the Ascent map.

Boosting is a controversial, yet intriguing part of most tactical shooters and Valorant is no exception, with players using character models or tricks with abilities to reach new heights.

However, one such boost may be too game-breaking for its own good, leading players to call for Riot to remove it from the game.

The so-called “very illegal” boost was posted to the Valorant subreddit by user Nikkyy and shows how Raze can access positions that make her the most lethal threat in the game.

Basically, by performing a satchel boost with her Blast Packs in combination with her Showstopper Ultimate, Raze can travel insane distances. And while it can take a lot of practice to get this right, the end result can be devastating for enemies.

After performing a satchel boost to get on top of a wall on Ascent, players can perform the super rocket boost with the Showstopper to essentially reach the skybox and fire down onto unsuspecting players.

As you can see in the clip, the entire enemy team was like fish in a barrel and fell one-by-one to the Raze player who had a great line of sight from so high up. In the end, the player only died because they started tunnel-visioning on another Agent.

Even the player’s own teammates were shocked at the clip, as they can be heard saying “what the f**k Raze?”

In the comments, users started calling on Riot to fix the map. “These boosts on Ascent rooftops need to be fixed asap,” one remarked.

“This is very illegal. Tremendously illegal. There hasn’t been a more illegal boost,” another added, seemingly mimicking the talking habits of a former Celebrity Apprentice host.

Hopefully, with how much attention the post has received, the devs investigate the issue and prevent the boost from being an issue before it starts affecting more ranked matches.