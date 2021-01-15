Logo
Valorant players demand Ascent rooftop fix after Raze “super boost” breaks the game

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Raze has a new exploit in Valorant
Riot Games

A new Raze “super boost” taking the Valorant community by storm has resulted in players pleading with Riot Games to fix the rooftops on the Ascent map.

Boosting is a controversial, yet intriguing part of most tactical shooters and Valorant is no exception, with players using character models or tricks with abilities to reach new heights.

However, one such boost may be too game-breaking for its own good, leading players to call for Riot to remove it from the game.

The so-called “very illegal” boost was posted to the Valorant subreddit by user Nikkyy and shows how Raze can access positions that make her the most lethal threat in the game.

Basically, by performing a satchel boost with her Blast Packs in combination with her Showstopper Ultimate, Raze can travel insane distances. And while it can take a lot of practice to get this right, the end result can be devastating for enemies.

After performing a satchel boost to get on top of a wall on Ascent, players can perform the super rocket boost with the Showstopper to essentially reach the skybox and fire down onto unsuspecting players.

As you can see in the clip, the entire enemy team was like fish in a barrel and fell one-by-one to the Raze player who had a great line of sight from so high up. In the end, the player only died because they started tunnel-visioning on another Agent.

Even the player’s own teammates were shocked at the clip, as they can be heard saying “what the f**k Raze?”

In the comments, users started calling on Riot to fix the map. “These boosts on Ascent rooftops need to be fixed asap,” one remarked.

“This is very illegal. Tremendously illegal. There hasn’t been a more illegal boost,” another added, seemingly mimicking the talking habits of a former Celebrity Apprentice host.

Hopefully, with how much attention the post has received, the devs investigate the issue and prevent the boost from being an issue before it starts affecting more ranked matches.

Overwatch 2 leaker reveals worrisome details about OW2 development

Published: 15/Jan/2021 20:05

by Bill Cooney
Overwatch 2 Tracer
Blizzard Entertainment

Ever since Overwatch 2 was announced Blizzard has basically been dead silent on anything and everything related to the new game, and it could stay like that even after BlizzCon 2021 if new rumors are to be believed.

To be fair, Jeff Kaplan and the other members of the dev team did say they would basically be practicing “radio silence” on all things Overwatch 2 until it was ready, but that hasn’t stopped players from seeking out any shreds of information they can.

During a stream on January 15, Overwatch leaker Metro — who correctly predicted the new game’s announcement at BlizzCon a few years back — told Dexerto that in his opinion, we shouldn’t expect any huge news on the game at this year’s event when it happens February 19-20.

Reinhardt, Mei, Lucio, Tracer, and Mercy from Overwatch 2
Blizzard
Jeff’s kept to his word, with basically no information on Overwatch 2 out there other than what we saw in 2019.

After Dexerto asked Metro if he had heard anything about Overwatch 2 news in Twitch chat, the leaker replied that we may be in for an even longer wait.

“I heard things, I heard that they’re really f***ing slow and that they’re delaying it, I heard they’re really slow at developing it,” he said. “From what I heard, it doesn’t sound good at all, it sounds like it’s very far off.”

While a release date at BlizzCon this year might be wishful thinking, Metro did add we could see some new heroes revealed and shown off over the weekend.

“They’re probably going to show a few new heroes at BlizzCon, that’s the main thing we’re going to get in terms of multiplayer, because there’s not much else to show,” he continued. “But, they’re definitely not coming for Overwatch 1, unless they change plans, but it doesn’t look like it, you know?”

Again, while Metro has been right in the past, it is wise to take what he says with a grain of salt since it isn’t an official announcement from Blizzard.

As for what heroes we could see revealed this year, Sojourn is obviously in the mix, along with a potential new Japanese hero a lot of players a cryptic teaser for with the Kanezaka mini-event for Hanzo was hinting at.

It’s easy to be torn on Overwatch 2, especially with this leak. On one hand, we all want the game to come out soon so we can play it and experience the new content. On the other, as fans, none of us wants to see the new game be the Cyberpunk 2077 of its launch cycle.

Either way, we seem to be in for a wait no matter how you look at it so, at this point, any update on new content come BlizzCon in February will be a breath of fresh air.