Valorant Patch 1.02 has broken hit reg while crouching

Crouching in Valorant could lead to an unfortunate death as players have uncovered major hit registration issues in the latest patch.

In an FPS where precision is absolutely vital, players often make the most of every little advantage that they can get. Crouching in the likes of Counter-Strike, is a solid way to help reduce your recoil. That tactic applies just the same in Valorant as well.

Advertisement

While it might not be as significant in Riot’s newly released title, many still opt to crouch when engaging in gunfights from any range. You may want to rethink that idea moving forward, however, as Patch 1.02 appears to have completely broken hit reg while crouching.

If you think you’ve been cheated of a few blatant headshots lately, you might actually be in the right. A ridiculous, meme-filled compilation from Reddit user ‘elektrokills’ highlights how countless headshots appear to have no impact while crouching.

Advertisement

“This happens to me several times in every single match,” one avid player responded. “Happened to me too,” another expressed alongside a clip of their own failed-headshot example.

“I crouch for that extra sweet accuracy and see the blood effect all the time only to have it not count,” Reddit user ‘lilacshower’ responded. “Thought it was a latency issue but going off this video there is no way packet delays should be that long.”

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There has been no official comment from Riot since Patch 1.02 launched on June 23. While the new update introduced a wide array of map changes, along with a few notable Agent tweaks, hit registration was not touched on at all.

Advertisement

Perhaps with enough of an outcry, things will change for the better in the immediate future. Valorant’s ranked mode just launched on June 24. Therefore, the sooner that crouching headshots function properly, the better the experience will be for all comers.