Valorant mobile leaks reveal replays, Agent animations and more

A mobile version of Valorant has been in the works for a while, and new leaks are showcasing what the finished product should look like.

A mobile version of Valorant has been in the works for years, and fans have been getting drips of leaks for a while about what could be set to come. Now, a host of leak and aggregation social media accounts have seemingly been getting some of the most comprehensive looks fans have ever seen of the mobile version of the FPS game.

In a slew of leaks over the past few days, these accounts have showcased what the Agent selection hub is set to look like, the tablet interface, the mobile ranks and reward system, Agent MVP animations and gameplay replays.

Valorant mobile leaks reveal more features

The biggest reveal out of the many that have dropped recently is the replay system and Agent MVP animations. According to one leak account, the mobile version of the Riot title will have a replay and highlight system on launch.

In the current PC version of Valorant, there is no replay system and there are no highlights like in some other live service FPS titles, such as Call of Duty or Overwatch 2.

Agent animations are in the PC version of Valorant; however, they are limited to the Agent selection menu and some of the post-match screen. Players will see a short animation for the Agent that have selected followed by a voice line in the main game at the moment, and a short animation featuring the entire team at the end of each match.

In the mobile version, however, players will get animations with their Agent for an MVP performance post-match. These animations will have the Agent perform some kind of action associated with their abilities, and then feature an MVP screen showcasing the player’s statistics from that match.

One account has even managed to download the beta version of the mobile game that was being tested in China and showcased footage of him playing the game on his phone.

So far, the leaks have been greeted with enthusiasm as Riot Games moves ever closer to releasing a full version of Valorant for fans to play on the go.