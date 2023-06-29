Replays coming to Valorant soon, according to leaker

Cypher’s camera can also be used to take some sick selfies.

A Replay tool for Valorant is set to release sometime next year, according to a highly reputed Valorant leaker.

Casual and professional Valorant players have been calling for a replay system to be added to the game almost since the title was released. Many have called for a system similar to CS:GO’s, in which players can download a recording of their match and watch it from any angle or perspective.

Article continues after ad

This would allow players to look back at mistakes and learn from their recorded matches, giving teams a way to unravel opponents’ strategies and better break down their wins and losses.

Now, one of the biggest Valorant leakers has said that a replay system is coming to the game soon. On June 28, at a Valorant launch event in China, an exclusive built-in recording tool for local players was announced. However, according to the leaker, the system is still in the works for the main Valorant client and will be different from the one that will be used in China.

Article continues after ad

Valorant replays are set to come sometime soon

The Valorant Leaks & News Twitter account responded to a reply from 100 Thieves head coach Sean Gares, who was excited about the prospect of the teased recording system coming to the Chinese client.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The leaker account said in response that the replay system is still in development for the main Valorant client and that people should expect to see a replay feature in the game “early next year or later on.”

Article continues after ad

The leaker likened China’s system to Overwolf, an application that allows players to add in-game overlays or record their own gameplay through other third-party applications.

Those applications, however, do not have the capability to record matches and replay them from any angle as players can only record their own perspective.

Article continues after ad

The last time Valorant fans got an update about the introduction of a replay system was back in January with the Executive Producer of Valorant, Anna Dolan, teasing the feature in a tweet.