How to download and install Valorant on PC

Riot Games’ free-to-play first-person shooter, Valorant, is available from June 2. With floods of players eager to get into their first game, here’s everything you need to know to get Valorant on your PC.

Valorant is Riot Games’ competitive 5v5 tactical shooter, that boasts high fidelity gameplay as well as a diverse roster of characters known as Agents.

Following a record-breaking closed beta, Riot are flicking the switch on the full launch of Valorant on June 2. With a new character revealed and a first look at the new map already live, players are eager to get their hands on the game.

How to play Valorant on your PC

1. Go to the Valorant website and download the client here.

2. Run the file and install Valorant (7.3 GB). Note: You can change the install path by clicking ‘Advanced Options’ and altering the installation location.

3. Sign into Valorant with your Riot ID — if you’re making an account or want to change your ID, visit our guide for instructions.

While that will install the client in readiness for Valorant to go live, you will not be able to access the servers until Riot pushes them live on June 2. It’s worth noting that you will also have to restart your PC to ensure Vanguard (Valorant’s anti-cheat programme) is properly installed on your system.

It is also likely that Riot will push an update file through on release day, which will require you to download and install before hopping into a server. Riot Games have not yet revealed at what time servers will go live on June 2.

So that’s it! You’ve done everything necessary to hop straight into your first Valorant game. As soon as the servers go online in your region, you will be able to whizz through your training and get into your first match... See you in Future Earth, Agent!