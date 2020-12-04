Logo
Valorant devs considering Overwatch-style block teammate feature

Published: 4/Dec/2020 19:50

by Michael Gwilliam
Riot Games

Valorant players hoping for a way to avoid getting certain users on their team may soon have a tool available to them according to Riot Games.

In a recent Ask Valorant article, producer Sara Dadafshar answered a question about whether the team would consider adding a feature to block players so they don’t end up in a queue with them again.

In a team game like Valorant, being able to work with those who fit your playstyle can be a key component. Of course, not everyone works well together and sometimes you could even find yourself with a griefer on your team who intentionally feeds.

According to Dadafshar, the idea was “interesting.”

“There’s some nuances we’d have to work through to ensure queue times don’t significantly increase, but we understand how frustrating it is when you get matched up with someone who you just reported in the prior match,” she explained.

The more players you have blocked or have blocked you, the longer your queue could potentially become. Plus, with multiple players being blocked, the number of possible team options drastically change.

That said, she isn’t ruling out the possibility of the feature coming to Valorant in a future update.

“We’ll think on this a bit, but know that we are currently working on better detection of disruptive behaviors in hopes of being able to appropriately administer penalties and hopefully lessen the number of players you wouldn’t want to play with to begin with.”

Other games, such as Overwatch, have implemented features for users to avoid queuing with certain players. People can select “avoid as teammate” after a match to keep that person from being on their team for a week.

After seven days, the avoid resets and players can only have three users selected to avoid at any given time.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Valorant, but it’s nice to see that the devs are considering giving fans more control of their experience with the FPS.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.