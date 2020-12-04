Valorant devs considering Overwatch-style block teammate feature

Valorant players hoping for a way to avoid getting certain users on their team may soon have a tool available to them according to Riot Games.

In a recent Ask Valorant article, producer Sara Dadafshar answered a question about whether the team would consider adding a feature to block players so they don’t end up in a queue with them again.

In a team game like Valorant, being able to work with those who fit your playstyle can be a key component. Of course, not everyone works well together and sometimes you could even find yourself with a griefer on your team who intentionally feeds.

According to Dadafshar, the idea was “interesting.”

“There’s some nuances we’d have to work through to ensure queue times don’t significantly increase, but we understand how frustrating it is when you get matched up with someone who you just reported in the prior match,” she explained.

The more players you have blocked or have blocked you, the longer your queue could potentially become. Plus, with multiple players being blocked, the number of possible team options drastically change.

That said, she isn’t ruling out the possibility of the feature coming to Valorant in a future update.

“We’ll think on this a bit, but know that we are currently working on better detection of disruptive behaviors in hopes of being able to appropriately administer penalties and hopefully lessen the number of players you wouldn’t want to play with to begin with.”

Other games, such as Overwatch, have implemented features for users to avoid queuing with certain players. People can select “avoid as teammate” after a match to keep that person from being on their team for a week.

After seven days, the avoid resets and players can only have three users selected to avoid at any given time.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Valorant, but it’s nice to see that the devs are considering giving fans more control of their experience with the FPS.