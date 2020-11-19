 Valorant dev teases big changes to Deathmatch and the Practice Range - Dexerto
Valorant dev teases big changes to Deathmatch and the Practice Range

Published: 19/Nov/2020 5:45

by Brad Norton
Valorant Practice Range
Riot Games

Valorant’s Deathmatch and the Practice Range modes could soon be changed in a few key ways, as Riot Games Software Engineer ‘tehleach’ has teased some big adjustments they’re looking to experiment with.

Since Valorant first launched, the Practice Range has remained the exact same. You’ve got some targets to practice with, a few round-based training exercises to try, and it’s generally where players spend all their time outside of proper matches.

While the Deathmatch mode was introduced further down the line, changes could soon be coming to both of these core features in Valorant. One is a single-player only experience while the other is only accessible with a full lobby.

Could these trends soon be flipped? Will friends be able to join your warmup session in the Practice Range? Here’s how the two modes might soon be evolving, according to tehleach.

Valorant gameplay
Riot Games
Deathmatch players could soon be clicking heads more than ever.

Bots in Valorant custom games a possibility

First and foremost, the Valorant community requested more fleshed out AI bots to practice against in Custom Games. This was soon followed up by a simpler request to have multiple players in the same Practice Range instance.

The latter happened to catch the eye of tehleach, who chimed in to confirm that their “team is looking” at adding some new features along these lines. It’s not quite as simple as just flipping a switch and voilà, multiple players start jumping into the same Practice Range together.

Doing so would “require some engineering effort to set up to work with multiple people,” they explained. “It’s a large effort because we made a lot of assumptions in originally building our platform, game client, and game server that matches would always start with the full set of players.

“Breaking those assumptions creates a lot of work,” they added.

Comment from discussion AI bots should be introduced in custom games..

Deathmatch open while in Valorant queues

Another feature that could soon be enabled if these hurdles are overcome, is the notion of playing Deathmatch while in queue for a competitive game. A highly requested feature so that players can keep warm while searching, especially as you go higher up the ranks.

“Playing Deathmatch while in queue is also something we want to do, but first we need to build the tech to allow players to join an in-progress match so that we can have long-running deathmatches that players flow into and out of.”

It’s clear that Riot is looking into these features, though there’s no telling how far off they might be.

“I want these things too,” the developer reassured. “We just have to weigh them against other stuff we’re trying to ship.”

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 13 XP Xtravaganza challenges

Published: 19/Nov/2020 4:54

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 4 gameplay
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

With Fortnite Season 4 winding down, there’s only a few days left to get some last-minute experience and round out the Battle Pass before it disappears. Here are the latest challenges for some quick boosts.

Season 4 of Epic’s popular Battle Royale has been one for the ages. Marvel’s long list of iconic heroes and villains completely took over the experience. From cosmetics in the Battle Pass to exclusive unlocks at even higher levels, all of the top rewards have been Marvel-themed.

If you’ve been coasting over the past 12 weeks but desperately want to level up before the season ends, you’re in luck. Fortnite has introduced another set of weekly challenges to massively bump your XP gains in no time at all.

Whether you’re a veteran player or a total newcomer, these tasks couldn’t be simpler. They won’t take you long to get through either, so here’s a quick rundown on everything you need to do this week.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Searching chests is the simplest way to earn bonus XP this week in Fortnite.

The first thing you’ll want to prioritize when dropping in this week, is finding an SMG. Once you’ve got your hands on the fast-firing weapon, you’ll be able to tick off multiple challenges all at once.

Dealing damage, eliminating AI enemies, and taking down opponents can all be done with an SMG in hand to make things that much more efficient. 20 kills are required in total, so if you’re playing smart, this should only take a night of playing to get done.

As you push through lobbies, keep an eye out for chests as you normally would. Opening chests and various supply drops will also come in handy for the XP challenges. You’ll be awarded handsomely just for keeping the basic fundamentals of Fortnight in mind.

Perhaps the only truly unique task is to dance on all five colored bridges in the same lobby. It’s not going to be the simplest challenge as you’ll likely need a few vehicles on your journey. However, this can be done in Team Rumble, instead of the standard battle royale playlists. The full list of challenges in Week 13 can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 13 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

  • Deal damage with SMGs (1,000/2,500/5,000)
  • Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (10/25/50)
  • Search Chests/Ammo Boxes/Supply Drops (10 each)
  • Collect materials (1,000/1,500/2,000)
  • Dance on all five colored bridges in a single match
  • Eliminate opponents (20)
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Equip your best dancing emote to get some extra XP.

Other than the dancing, everything here should be relatively straightforward. Once you’ve got them all knocked out for the week, you’ll have to keep playing regular matches and hunt down XP coins for any final boosts.

You’ve only got a few days left to go in Season 4 too. As we look ahead, here’s an overview of what we already know about Season 5.