Valorant dev asks players how to handle users who queue with cheaters - Dexerto

Whether you’re just getting started in Fortnite, or you simply want to level up your skills, we’ve got all the tips you need to become a pro at Epic Games’ battle royale in no time.

Fortnite might seem like one of the most accessible competitive online games available right now, but don’t be fooled by its fun, cartoonish visuals – this game is deceptively difficult, and winning takes plenty of skill.

It’s not just about having the best weapons. You’ll need to learn how to build in order to keep your defenses up, figure out the best landing spots and locations to get a head start, and find the best settings for your play style.

Below you’ll find seven essential tips to help you master Fortnite and score that elusive Victory Royale.

1. Find the best landing spots

If you’re still finding your feet in Fortnite, it’s advisable to leave the Battle Bus later than everyone else and land somewhere quiet. This will give you extra time to gather decent weapons, stock up on ammo, and farm materials, rather than flying headfirst into a battle that you might not win.

Whenever you decide to leave the Battle Bus, you’ll probably want to land near a Point of Interest as they have more weapons and ammo than desolate areas. Choose one far away from the Battle Bus’ flight path and there will be fewer people there. Avoid popular locations like Salty Towers and Hunter’s Haven.

We’ve also got a list of the landing spots with the most chests and exotic weapons if that’s what you’re after.

2. Learn how to build

One of the most unique aspects of Fortnite that sets it apart from other battle royale games is building. It might seem intimidating or even a waste of time at first, but mastering the art of building could be the difference between losing and that all-important Victory Royale.

You’ll need to farm materials early on in the game so you’ve got a handy stock built up for battles later on, and you can do this by attacking almost any structure or item in the game with your pickaxe. There are three types of material: Wood, Stone, and Metal. Wood is weaker but builds faster, while Metal is stronger but builds slower. Stone is a good average.

Building ramps can get you to high places – which is useful if you’re caught between the storm and a mountain – while walls can defend you and your teammates from enemy fire. A basic tip is to build a cube around yourself, which is especially handy when healing or reviving teammates at a Reboot Van.

A good time to practice building is while you’re waiting for a match to start, or early in a match when there are no enemies around.

3. Keep a good range of weapons in your loadout

As soon as you land on The Island, the first thing you should be doing is looking for weapons. You’ll need at least one to defend yourself, but why stop there? You should keep searching chests to find the most powerful weapons as you progress through the match.

A balanced loadout will ensure you can handle any situation. We’d recommend an assault rifle to handle medium-distance opponents, a shotgun to damage enemies at close range, a sniper to take out faraway targets, an explosive like grenades, and a healing item like a Medkit.

Our personal favorite weapons available in Season 5 are the Tactical Shotgun, the Heavy Assault Rifle, and the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. You can also purchase unique Exotic weapons from various NPCs to beef up your arsenal.

4. Upgrade your weapons

Once you’ve played a few matches and figured out the weapon (or weapons) you feel most comfortable using, it’s a good idea to get into the habit of upgrading them when you get the chance. This will make them more powerful and should help you take down opponents.

You can do this by talking to NPCs at different Points of Interest. Not every NPC offers this service, but quite a few of them do, and it’s worth finding them. You’ll need Gold Bars to pay for upgrades – you can get them by searching safes and tills, destroying washing machines, and eliminating opponents.

Some weapons will change when upgraded to Epic or Legendary status. A good example is the Assault Rifle, which becomes a powerful FN SCAR (Special Forces Combat Assault Rifle) when maxed out.

5. Listen out for footsteps

When you’re in the heat of a match, it’s easy to forget some of the simple things you can do to gain an advantage over your opponents. The sound design in Fortnite is great; an opponent’s footsteps can let you know when they’re nearby, and even reveal if they’re above or below you in a building.

If you really want to take advantage of sounds in Fortnite, we’d recommend you play with headphones. This way you’ll be able to shut out distractions and hear the game in greater clarity, which could give you the edge you need.

6. Change the sensitivity settings on your controller

While the standard settings on Fortnite are usually a good starting point for most players, you might find that altering them can help you become better at the game. After all, everyone’s playstyle is different.

One of the biggest changes you can make is the sensitivity of your controller. This will help steady your movement when aiming and get those all-important headshots, which deal more damage than regular body shots.

You can access the settings in Fortnite by clicking the gear icon in the top right corner of the game while you’re playing or waiting in the lobby. You can alter the sensitivity levels here, but it’s also worth looking over the other settings, too. There might be a simple change that can be a big help.

7. Learn from your mistakes

One of the most important things you can do in Fortnite is to learn. Your first few games will no doubt be full of mistakes, as you’ll land in areas full of enemies and get eliminated straight away, or accidentally build structures when you try to shoot an opponent (yes, we’re speaking from experience here).

The best way to learn is to watch back replays, which can be found by scrolling across to the ‘Career’ section when you’re in the lobby. Here, you’ll find recordings of your most recent matches, which you can study to figure out why you lost, and what you can do better next time.

Ultimately, getting good at Fortnite comes down to practice, practice, and more practice. But by following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to securing those Victory Royales.