Twitch Rivals’ Valorant Launch Showdown - final placements

Valorant seems tailor-made for esports and one of the first major tournaments following its release from beta was the Twitch Rivals: Launch Showdown.

The European and North American regions came into the Showdown featuring big esports names like Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski, Lucas ‘Mendo’ Hakansson, Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won, and much more, alongside streamers like Lisa ‘STPeach’ Vannatta, Jake 'JakeNBake' Abramson, and Gotaga, to name a few.

Europe 1 Final Placements

In EU Group 1, Team Mixwell absolutely dominated the bracket, winning six out of six matches to fly through the playoffs taking a convincing first place.

This winning squad was made up of pros from the EU Counter-Strike scene who are dipping their toes into Valorant, inclduing William 'draken' Sundin, Ardis 'ardiis' Svarenieks, and of course Oscar 'mixwell' Cañellas Colocho.

Team W/L Earnings 1. Team Mixwell 6-0 $12,250 2. Team ONSCREEN 5-1 $7,250 3. Team bonkar 4-1 $4,750 4. Team Lutti 3-2 $4,250 5. Team Mickalow 3-1 $3,500 6. Team Valkia 2-2 $3,000 6. Team Solaaaa 2-2 $3,000 6. Team Skyyart 2-2 $3,000

Europe 2 Final Placements

Over in the other European bracket, it was Team Duno that took first place. Featuring Kazakh CSGO pro Dmitriy 'dimasick' Matvienko, and Ukranian Counter-Strike turned Valorant player Vladyslav 'arch' Svistov. The team kept a low profile until the playoffs, where they too blitzed through with six wins and no losses.

CS:GO is wildly popular in Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan, and while it might be too early to tell just yet, it seems Valorant and its similar playstyle is having no problem catching on and making waves in these nations either.

Team W/L Earnings 1. Team Duno 6-0 $12,250 2. Team wtcN 5-1 $7,250 3. Team Izak 3-2 $4,250 3. Team gdolphnn 3-2 $4,250 5. Team Nookyyy 3-1 $3,500 5. Team Exileshow 3-1 $3,500 6. Team Lothar 2-2 $3,000 6. Team Orb 2-2 $3,000

North American Final Placements

The finals for the NA leg of the tournament will take place on Sunday, June 7, once the Brazilian and Latin American tournaments wrap up, which have had some cracking matches themselves and are definitely worth watching on the Twitch Rivals' channel if you can.

We'll update this page once the final results of the day become available for NA teams, to catch all the action until then, be sure to check out our official Vaorant Twitch Rivals hub for the Launch Showdown, and we'll see you in chat.