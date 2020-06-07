How to play as Jett: Valorant’s most agile Duelist Agent

Jett is Valorant's Korean Duelist, who works best with the wind in her sails. We take a look at why Jett should be a worthwhile Agent to main in Future Earth.

Jett is all about agility. Having the capability to take the fight head-on and evade while remaining unscathed is a trait that no other Agent can boast in Valorant.

No other Agent has this ability to traverse the map like Jett, which puts her in a class of her own. But what is it about Jett that gives her the edge over other Agents in the server? Here’s our breakdown of the Valorant’s nimble Korean Agent.

Jett’s abilities

Right off the bat, it’s evident that Jett’s abilities sport an evasive fighting style. With the power to run circles around her foes in the blink of an eye, let’s take a look at the Duelist’s ability set:

Ability 1 — Cloudburst (100 Creds): INSTANTLY throw a projectile that expands into a brief vision-blocking cloud on impact with a surface. HOLD the ability key to curve the smoke in the direction of your crosshair.

INSTANTLY throw a projectile that expands into a brief vision-blocking cloud on impact with a surface. HOLD the ability key to curve the smoke in the direction of your crosshair. Ability 2 — Updraft (100 Creds): INSTANTLY propel Jett high into the air.

INSTANTLY propel Jett high into the air. Signature Ability — Tailwind (1 free): INSTANTLY propel Jett in the direction she is moving. If Jett is standing still, she will propel forward.

INSTANTLY propel Jett in the direction she is moving. If Jett is standing still, she will propel forward. Ultimate Ability — Blade Storm (7 Points): EQUIP a set of highly accurate throwing knives that recharge on killing an opponent. FIRE to throw a single knife at your target. ALTERNATE FIRE to throw all remaining daggers at your target.

Jett’s meta largely revolves around her Updraft and Tailwind abilities, which when combined make her an extremely agile Agent. The Signature Ability will refresh every round, while Updraft will only set you back 100 Creds.

The Updraft Ability comes with two charges and Tailwind only comes with one charge, so you will have to be very savvy about how you deploy each ability.

If you're all about taking the fight to your opposite number, then combining both Updraft and Tailwind will often give you an edge. If you find yourself in a tight spot and want to avoid being traded by an enemy, you can hightail out of there with both of these abilities.

Jett gameplay

Former Counter-Strike pro, Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez, aptly showcased Jett’s capabilities on the battlefield. The CS legend went so far to label her as his “favorite” Agent in the game so far. Let’s find out why Maniac favored Jett over the rest of the Agents.

Within the opening clips of the embedded video above (0:27), Maniac perfectly combines Tailwind and Updraft to catch his opponent off-guard and win their gunfight by landing the headshot with their Phantom rifle.

Immediately after, Jett takes the fight to two enemies defending Reactor Site B on Bind. After landing the first headshot on the enemy Viper, Maniac combined both abilities again to catch the Sova by surprise and take them down.

Aside from using her faster movement speed to help in gunfights, it can also help Jett get that split-second advantage over her foes when going for the early peek. Arm yourself with an Operator and take those early duels and you’ll often find that you’re beating your opposite number to the post on almost every occasion!

Dexerto’s take: Perfect for applying pressure

Jett certainly lives up to her ‘Duelist’ title given how she compliments a more aggressive playstyle. As Maniac explained: “You don’t really have to respect map control — you can take areas of the map on your own whenever you want to, because you have the movement to do so.”

On top of her advanced movement, as long as you accurately place your Cloudbursts, these are a handy tool to have at your disposal when trying to obscure enemy vision when retaking a Reactor Site — Maniac perfectly displays this at 4:04.

Although it’s Jett’s Ultimate which will give you the ability to shine when your back is against the wall. If you find yourself without a weapon or simply one that's not suited to the job at hand, Blade Storm is an ideal tool to have in your arsenal.

Essentially, you're getting a pretty lethal weapon without having to put a dent in your economy! So utilizing this when you have to save your Creds is an ideal way of being able to keep the pressure on your opponents.

So if you prefer to adopt a more gung-ho style of play while being able to run rings around your opposite number, Jett is the perfect Agent for you. While it might be tricky to learn all of her abilities at first, practicing different combinations will allow you to traverse the map in ways that others can't!