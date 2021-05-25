TSM Valorant reportedly bench Brax ahead of VCT Stage 3 - Dexerto

Team SoloMid have reportedly benched Braxton ‘Brax’ Pierce from their Valorant roster ahead of VCT Stage 3, and could already have his replacement on deck.

Brax was famously the first Valorant pro signed to a team (T1).

Brax joined TSM on March 31, 2021.

Brax has only made two appearances for TSM.

TSM to bench Brax

The former CSGO talent, Brax, 24, has fallen out of the starting Valorant roster for TSM, according to a report by Upcomer’s George Geddes.

Brax signed to the team less than two months ago with TSM planning to use the star talent as a 6th-man on the team when Stephen ‘reltuC’ Cutler was still on the squad. It was expected to see Brax rotated out of the lineup as needed.

He played in two series for TSM in the VCT 2021 NA Stage 2 Challengers 1 qualifiers, before they were eliminated in quick games against Immortals.

TSM have reportedly been playing Sean ‘Bang’ Bezerra, 17, although an official signing has yet to take place, according to RushB’s Ryan Friend.

If the acquisition were to materialize, Bang could be the new player in the starting rotation with Brax relegated back into the 6th-man role.

TSM’s expected Valorant roster: