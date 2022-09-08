TSM reportedly aiming to acquire full OpTic Valorant roster

North American esports organization TSM is looking to acquire OpTic Gaming’s Valorant roster for the newly franchised 2023 Valorant Champions Tour, according to reports.

2023 will mark a new beginning for the world of Valorant esports, with three partnership leagues consisting of 10 teams being formed. The three leagues will be hosted across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Despite no confirmation that they’ve been selected to join Riot’s partnership, TSM is looking to make a statement, as they aim to sign OpTic Gaming’s roster for next season.

TSM looking to acquire OpTic Gaming roster

TSM has been competing in League of Legends since 2011 and is arguably one of the most popular organizations on the scene. With 7 LCS titles and multiple Worlds appearances under their banner, they’re now looking to replicate their success in Valorant.

As reported by Dot Esports, the organization has “expressed preliminary interest” in OpTic’s roster, as they aim “to secure the best team in the region.”

TSM will likely have to pay some hefty buyouts if they look to acquire the full roster — who’ve had immense success together as a team — as several players still have extensive contracts with OpTic.

However, both Victor ‘Victor’ Wong and Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts’ contracts are set to expire during the ongoing Valorant Champions tournament. It’s been reported that it’s unlikely the core of the team will remain with OpTic, marking the end of an era for the Masters 1 champions.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games OpTic Gaming lifted the Valorant Masters 1 trophy earlier this year.

Both organizations applied to join the Valorant Americas league, which will kick off in February next year. Currently, it’s unknown if either of them has been successful in joining, with teams expected to be notified of their application status before the conclusion of Champions.

Only 10 teams will be selected out of the hundreds that applied from North America, Brazil, and Latin America to join the partnership. If TSM is unsuccessful in joining, then needless to say it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing the OpTic roster joining the organization.