The stats behind TenZ's Reyna domination in Valorant - Dexerto

As he stars at Valorant Masters 2 in Iceland, Sentinels star man Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has diversified his Agent pool, showing off his unreal Reyna skills on top of his trademark Jett. Here, we take a look at the numbers behind his success.

Reaching the finals of Valorant Masters 2 is no easy feat for any team, so to accomplish an undefeated run to the finals takes something truly special.

And Sentinels have simply blown away the opposition, with benched CSGO talent-turned-Valorant master TenZ at the forefront.

Switching from the raw mobility of Jett to the dueling superpower of Reyna has added a new dimension to his game, and he has the numbers to back it up.

