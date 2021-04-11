Lowel: The CSGO outcast proving everyone wrong - Dexerto

Christian ‘lowel’ Garcia Antoran was never rated as a top-tier star in Counter-Strike. The Spanish star bounced around teams before fading away, and yet has taken the Valorant scene by storm alongside Team Heretics.

The castaway has silenced his critics and changed the European meta by playing his own way, even going as far as to nab a Major win. A total trendsetter, the star has even established himself as one of the game’s pre-eminent Sage players, with huge wins that prove he can play at the highest levels and dominate the competition.

With an absurd 88.3% win rate, this proves just how monumental lowel’s knack for the healer is. Dispelling the defensive stereotypes of Sage’s skillset, the star mows his opposition down with clever aggression, finesse, and ease.

Instead of falling back and slowing things down, the star plans his moments carefully, opting to burst through defenses. This knack undoubtedly comes from his time in competitive CS, where he held an impressive 1.16 opening kill ratio and an overall 1.0 kill ratio.

The upcoming showdowns against NA’s high-flying, aggressive stylings will undoubtedly be exciting to watch. Heretics will be heavily reliant on the star performing at his very best – because when he doesn’t, they flounder. Though this doesn’t happen often, the last time lowel did go negative, it saw the team being brutally defeated by Alliance.

Whatever happens, heading into Masters 2 as one of the best in the world, he and Heretics are undoubtedly on the path to ultimate glory.

