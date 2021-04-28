TenZ vs Cloud9: The unexpected rivalry! - Dexerto

The rivalry between Cloud9 and Sentinels has come as a bit of a surprise for many, but it’s embroiled the Valorant community with some calling it the ‘TenZ Bowl.’

The 19-year-old ace was a crucial building block for Cloud9 at the start of competitive Valorant, and his switch to the Sentinels made the TenZ and Friends project start from scratch.

With both teams now qualified for the Challengers Finals, it’s possible that the two sides could clash in the Grand Finals to see who will be NA’s top seed at Masters Reykjavík.