Team Heretics Valorant star nieSoW dropping from roster for personal reasons - Dexerto

After a dominant Valorant Champions Tour EU run that ended in Team Heretics just missing out on the VCT Masters crown, star player Dustyn ‘nieSoW’ Durnas is rumored to be stepping down from competitive play.

Team Heretics have cemented their place in Valorant history after a series of dominant runs. After winning First Strike Europe, taking down teams like G2 Esports and Team Liquid, the Spanish based org proved that they were a force to be reckoned with.

Key to this success was German superstar nieSoW, who despite being unable to participate in Masters playoffs made his stamp yet again during the tournament’s semifinal and final.

nieSoW rumored to leaving Heretics

It has been rumored, however, that the player is planning to step down from the Heretics lineup. Citing “family problems” and an inability to commit to practice as the reason for this decision, reports claim he will step down from the roster in the coming days.

We’ll keep this page updated as further information emerges.