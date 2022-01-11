Sources: Virtus.pro set sights on Valorant team FishkaVTom

Virtus.pro have set their sights on Valorant team FishkaVTom as they look to enter Riot Games’ first-person shooter title, sources have told Dexerto.

A household name in games like Counter-Strike and Dota 2, Virtus.pro are gearing up to enter Valorant as interest in the CIS community in the game ramps up following Gambit’s success story in 2021, as reported by Valorant insider Bo Hoogland earlier in January.

Sources have told Dexerto that Virtus.pro have been scouring the CIS market to find the best possible option, with FishkaVTom understood to be their number one priority.

Led by Denis ‘Gray’ Danilyuk, FishkaVTom are taking part in the open qualifiers for the Champions Tour CIS Challengers 1.

After quickly moving past ‘ranked legends’ in the Round of 64, the team will take on ‘Siberian’ in the next round of the single-elimination qualifier, headlined by the new FunPlus Phoenix lineup. The top four teams will move on to the closed portion of the qualifier.

Another team that Virtus.pro have expressed an interest in is 5MOKES, who parted ways with Azerbaijani organization GMT Esports in December. They are one of the four teams invited to the closed qualifier for Challengers 1 along with NAVI, KPI Gaming, and One Breath Gaming.

According to Bo Hoogland, Team Spirit are also eager to enter the Valorant scene. The Russian organization has a long track record of success in the Counter-Strike scene, and its Dota 2 team won The International 10 in October, earning $18 million.

FishkaVTom Valorant roster: