Karmine Corp demolished on their own map picks in VCT EMEA nosedive

Karmine Corp have not had the best of starts to the VCT EMEA league as the French-speaking squad sits at 1-3 and have put together an impressive losing streak on their own map picks.

In the team’s last three matches against Vitality, Team Liquid and Team Heretics, Karmine Corp have lost on their own map picks 13-2. Against Heretics and Liquid, the Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom-led KC roster picked Split, and they picked Ascent against Vitality.

In all three matches, Karmine Corp did not put up much of a fight on maps that, theoretically, they should have had down pat.

Karmine Corp racking up losses in VCT EMEA

The French team’s sole win of the season came in their first match against BBL Esports, a Turkish squad that’s in last place in the league at the moment with a 0-4 record.

Karmine Corp’s statistics are even worse when their numbers are looked at holistically, according to Knights stats man willminder. His math has the squad averaging just under four round wins per map in their last three matches.

VCT North America caster and analyst Josh ‘Sideshow‘ Wilkinson has been calling out the French team for its lack of tactical awareness and generally poor use of utility since VCT LOCK//IN.

Karmine Corp has five more matches in the league before the playoffs to get their map pick down and find some wins. Only the top six teams from the regular season make the cut, with the top four teams from the playoffs qualifying for VCT Masters Tokyo.

The French team will play NAVI in their next matchup in VCT EMEA on April 21.