Sentinels pro Zellsis has been banned on Twitch

Sentinels pro Zellsis has been banned from Twitch for what appears to be a copyright violation.

Sentinels flex player Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro made waves earlier in August when he confirmed that he would remain with the team for the 2023 season after some uncertainty as to the status of his contract following a trade from Version1.

This made Sentinels a juggernaut in the Valorant and, along with the acquisition of Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek, made them one of the most interesting teams for fans to watch.

But beyond the firepower that Zellsis brought to an already stacked lineup, many pointed out that Zellsis and his Twitch stream, with over 135,000 followers, brought notoriety and a large group of fans to the Valorant squad.

Unfortunately Zellsis’s streaming career seems to have hit a major hiccup.

According to StreamerBans, Zellsis has had his account banned as of August 17. It is unknown at this time if it is a permanent ban or a two-week ban.

Zellsis may also elect to appear the ban if he believes it was issued incorrectly.

Media personality Jake Lucky reports that Zellis believes the ban was issued incorrectly, as the Twitch automated system confused his swearing with a homophobic slur.

This sort of error did happen to the fellow Valorant streamer Shanks, who was quickly unbanned.

However, some fans have come forth to dispute an error as the reason.

Zellis was apparently watching the anime Tokyo Ghoul on stream, which some fans believe could have been the reason for his ban.

Regardless of the reason, it remains to be seen if Zellsis will appeal and when he will be back streaming Valorant.