Sentinels sign Zellsis to Valorant roster ahead of VCT LCQ

Alan Bernal . 1 hour ago

Sentinels have bolstered its Valorant roster by adding former Version1 star Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro ahead of the VCT Last Chance Qualifier.

The black-and-red have been finding ways to add firepower to its lineup which has been in a state of flux since replacing Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin for Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu and bringing on shroud for Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims.

It’s been an odd year for one of the strongest teams in 2021, as SEN now find themselves on the outside looking in for Valorant Champions at the end of the year.

With the LCQ scheduled for August, the org is giving themselves more options to field players with another strong addition for the penultimate international event of the year.

Riot Games Sentinels are looking to get back into its 2021 form by showing up in the LCQ and getting into Champs.

Sentinels brought on Zellsis to its Valorant squad on July 11, giving the team a chance to prepare with its new-look roster a chance to gel ahead of next month’s event.

“Oh, you thought we were done? We have acquired Zellsis for the Sentinels Valorant roster,” the org said in its Twitter announcement.

Zellsis will join Shahzeb ‘ShahZam’ Khan, Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino, shroud, Kanpeki, zombs (inactive), Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims (out), and Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo on the team’s roster sheet.

The org is sparing no expense to get its team to Champions and will try to salvage the year with a competitive slate of options to make it through.

The team will have about a month to prepare and figure out who will ultimately make the starting five when they take the stage.

Sentinels’ last outing in VCT saw them go 0-5 in the group stage of VCT Challengers 2 and brought them to a grand total of 45 circuit points, barely enough to qualify into the LCQ over Ghost Gaming (35 pts).