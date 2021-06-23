SEN TenZ Reveals secret To Sentinels’ success

Having superstar talent doesn’t always guarantee success, but TenZ told Curveball’s James Banks how the team’s been keeping their world class form after their Masters 2 championship.

It’s no secret that Sentinels are stacked in every position. Just because TenZ takes point in frags while ShahZaM masterfully orchestrates the plays, doesn’t mean that the other three players are there to just fill.

Sentinels have a tight and disciplined scheme that gives anyone of their players room to lead the team.

But sometimes, players like TenZ need a “leash” to hold them back and he explained how that too could make all the difference.

