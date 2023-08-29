ScreaM confirms he’s been kicked from Karmine Corp amid roster overhaul

ScreaM was one of the bigger pick ups for Karmine Corp in the offseason.

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom has confirmed in a social media post that he is out of Karmine Corp as the organization is overhauling its roster for the 2024 VCT season.

Karmine Corp was reportedly looking to overhaul its roster for the 2024 VCT season, according to Blix.gg on August 26, with only Ryad ‘Shin’ Ensaad likely to stay on the team. On August 29, ScreaM confirmed the news, saying that he is off the squad and will be looking for new opportunities.

“KC has informed me that the roster is shut down and that I need to explore my options. I understand and respect the decision, and wish the club the best. I was not perfect and I have my responsibilities,” he said on social media.

ScreaM joined the French organization in the 2022-23 offseason to compete in VCT EMEA for the first season of the partnered league era. The squad consisted of his brother Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom, Ahmed ‘ZE1SH’ Sheikh, Alexandre ‘xms’ Forté and Alexis ‘Newzera’ Humbert along with Shin.

Karmine Corp did not have a successful 2023 VCT season. The squad failed to qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions and placed last in the VCT EMEA regular season, missing the playoff stage.

At VCT LOCK//IN, the French-speaking squad defeated the Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix but lost in the second round to LOUD.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Karmine Corp blew up their roster after one season.

During the season there was also internal strife in the team that spilled out onto social media. Alexis ‘Newzera’ Humbert left the team abruptly mid-season and Ahmed ‘ZE1SH’ El Sheikh, originally the squad’s assistant coach, had to step in and play out the rest of the schedule.

ScreaM said online that Newzera “abandoned” the team during that period and called for understanding from fans.

ScreaM will hit a crowded Valorant free-agent market with many up-and-coming players vying for a shot at playing in VCT EMEA, or the other VCT international leagues.