Valorant

Riot will bring major AFK penalties in Valorant patch 2.04: Rank rating, XP, more

Published: 15/Feb/2021 19:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Valorant AFK detection
Riot Games

Riot Games has announced some major updates coming to AFK penalties in Valorant, but some players worry these changes will give trolls more power.

On February 15, Riot revealed its plans going forward to deal with players who go AFK in matches along with a revamped penalty system for repeat offenders.

The changes, which are planned to come to the game in patch 2.04, include improved AFK detection and will be expanded to include “disruptive behavior and non-participatory play” in future versions.

That said, patch 2.03 will be introducing those controversial penalties which will be applied on an “as needed” basis. Penalties start off small with just warnings and XP denial, but will ramp up in severity to include deductions from your ranked rating for pre-game dodges, deductions from your ranked rating for in-game AFKing and even full-game bans.

Valorant Yoru gameplay
Riot Games
Going AFK will start costing players big time.

“Simply put, we’ve leveled up our detection and management of AFKs. And we’re eager to bring these to your game,” Riot said.

Additionally, targeted for patch 2.04, chat-based offenses are also being looked at to include communication bans, ranked queue bans and full-game bans too

“Let us be crystal clear: there is no room for violence, threats, or targeted harassment in Valorant – those behaviors will not be tolerated,” Riot explained.

Furthermore, Riot plans to expand these deductions for voice chat as well, but wants to find ways to incentivize “pro-social” gameplay and detect positive behavior.

While all this may seem good, Cloud9 coach Chris ‘Dream’ Myrick is taking issue with the ranked penalties that some players may endure when dealing with trolls who throw games.

“I don’t understand why dodges should ever be punished, even if the player in question has issues going AFK,” he wrote on Twitter. “What is the benefit of incentivizing players to stay in lobbies with trolls and harassers? Can we just not?”

Phoenix ADS in valorant
Riot Games
Players could start losing ELO by dodging matches with trolls.

The problem seems to be that these new penalties make it so that players who want to avoid playing with a troll who throws matches and costs them ELO can’t do so without suffering consequences.

We’ll have to see what Riot can do to fix these exploitable elements associated with AFK penalties, as they seem to have some players concerned.

Overwatch

Ridiculous Overwatch “bug” makes payload matches end in draws

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Custa experiences payload draw
Twitch/custa

Overwatch is filled with its fair share of rarities, but the Holy Grail of Blizzard’s hero shooter is undoubtedly payload draws. Payload matches ending in ties is an incredibly rare occurrence, and a newly-discovered bug seems to be making games end as such.

Payload matches typically end in a draw under two conditions. The first is when neither team manages to push the cart forward at all for the entire duration of the match. The second, more common way, is for both teams to push the payload the exact same distance.

The latter normally occurs when a game goes to extra rounds, as it’s easier for defending teams to hold their opponents in positions where they themselves were held at. A choke right after a checkpoint is the standard spot for this to happen.

This all said, two-time Overwatch League champion Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi experienced what could be a bizarre bug in his game that resulted in a draw.

During a 5-5 game on Eichenwalde, Super’s team was very close to pushing the payload to the yellow box of victory and beyond where his opponents managed to escort the cart.

In fact, according to Super, all they had to do was stay on the payload and not get off of it to secure the victory having just captured Point B.

However, this point in Eichenwalde seems to be a bit misleading as the payload even goes beyond the destination needed to secure the win.

Super in a payload draw
Twitch/supertf
Super was stunned at the fact the game ended in a tie.

“The cart was automatically pushing, but then they got Grav’d off. But in overtime, you still have to stay on the cart, so they stopped,” Super pointed out after watching the replay. “However, I assumed as long as we were on it long enough to have the cart push forward, it would win us the game, but apparently not. Our cart is not only in the yellow box, it’s passed it!”

Even on former OWL pro Custa’s stream, at the end of the last fight, the payload looks like it has gone beyond the yellow box, sparking some confusion. Over on Reddit, players debated if this was a bug or not, though some agreed it was a visual issue with the game.

Only time will tell if Blizzard decides to take a look at this and fix the visual indicators but for the time being, this is quite the bizarre outcome.

It may end up taking a draw in the Overwatch League itself for the devs to really dig into this situation and find a solution.