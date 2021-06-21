Riot tease new Valorant Agent “Deadeye” in year one Anthem video

Riot Games may have unintentionally given us a sneak peek at one of the upcoming Agents coming to the game in the near future. As, there were multiple sightings of an unreleased agent in their latest video.

Riot is always adding new and exciting content to their tactical FPS Valorant, whether this comes in the form of a new map, which we saw with Breeze or new Agents, as exemplified through KAY/O in Episode 3 Act 1 which is being called Reflection.

They have also put an emphasis on lore in recent months, and they have released a new “year one Anthem” video on June 21, and some eagle-eyed fans have spotted some images which allude to an unreleased agent coming to the game sometime soon.

Teaser found in year one Anthem

Riot Games has posted a brand new video celebrating the one-year anniversary of Valorant with the video title “year one Anthem”, the video itself is awesome, and we get to see an ample amount of stellar animations throughout.

If you have not seen the video, we have embedded it down below for your convenience.

However, fans of the game have been talking about the multiple teasers found in the video that alludes to a new unreleased agent Riot has not announced yet. Valorleaks on Twitter have noted that the agent is codenamed “Deadeye” at the time, and to us, it closely resembles Midas from Fortnite.

The next agent codenamed “Deadeye” has been teased in the One Year Anthem. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/ny6tgoKJYF — Not Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 21, 2021

For those who forgot, Riot did say at one time they intended on releasing up to six Agents per year for Valorant, and with Astra, and KAY/O being released in 2021 so far, a new one coming next Act is not a surprise at all.

If you want to view more images of Deadeye, cynprel posted an image of the teaser found in the video itself.

🔻More Images of Possible New Agent🔻 These appear earlier in the video! | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/vIIbw8kuJH — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) June 21, 2021

While Riot has not commented on this new agent at the time, we might see this agent with the release of Episode 3 Act 2, and its codename at the time notes that it may be another Duelist within the Agent pool.

Hopefully, we hear more news about Deadeye in the short future, but in the meantime, get up to speed with all of the current Valorant Act with our hub here.