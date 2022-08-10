Riot Games disable Valorant Competitive queue to fix flash exploit

Riot Games has announced on August 10 that the Valorant Competitive queue has been disabled due to an exploit that allows player to be immune to flashes.

The exploit involves changing one setting in Valorant, the Hide User Interface In Game. Players just needed to set it to On and flashes from Breach, Phoenix, Skye, Yoru and KAY/0.

The setting is supposed to make the UI on a players screen invisible but because of the glitch it has the adverse effect of making enemy, and ally, flashes not work on their screen.\

Zellis discovers Valorant flash glitch

The exploit was brought to the public’s attention on Twitter through Sentinels player Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro.

The original tweet from Zellsis sits at over 13,000 likes and almost 1,000 retweets at the time of writing.

In the video, Zellsis changes his settings and has an ally Skye flash him as soon as the round starts. His teammate can be seen fully flashed while Zellsis still has complete visibility. He then tests it with an enemy Phoenix flash and again he can still see perfectly fine after it goes off in his line of sight.

His coach Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty can be heard shouting in the background in disbelief.

Other Valorant players and personalities shared the exploit around this morning to spread the word and reach Riot Games for a fix.

When will Valorant Competitive queue return

The announcement came out at 1:24 p.m. EST and said that the team would update players when the queue is back.

Valorant recently received a patch on August 9 that saw updates to multiple Agents and a menu refresh for the Agent select screen in matches.

Nearsighted flashes like Omen and Reyna are not impacted by the exploit.

Riot has yet to say whether the new updated caused the exploit or if it has been in the game for some time.