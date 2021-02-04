 Team Vitality announce Valorant Roster - Dexerto
Valorant

Team Vitality announce Valorant Roster

Published: 4/Feb/2021 16:36

by Lauren Bergin
Team Vitality Valorant Roster Announcement
Team Vitality

team vitality

Team Vitality are yet another familiar face that has entered the Valorant esports scene, and their new roster includes some heavy hitters. 

  • French Organization Team Vitality have announced their entry into Valorant.
  • They have picked up FrenzyGoKill’s roster, who won the Home Ground Open Qualifiers.
  • Purple Cobras star Ouali ‘M4CHINA’ Manset is on the roster.

Just as Fnatic announce their entry to the Future Earth fray, Team Vitality have also announced their new Valorant roster, and there’s a few faces that we’re pleased to see.

Having hunted for the perfect squad since June 2020, where the Vitality European Open weeded out the weak links, Team Vitality have signed orgless team FrenzyGoKill, who recently competed in the Red Bull Home Ground tournament.

Neo: “The Potential of this roster is sky high!”

When chatting about the new roster, President and Co-Founder of the iconic org Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide has high expectations.

“Having already showcased we have the ability to cement a legacy in an FPS title, we are really excited to get started. The potential of this roster is sky high and we look forward to going head-to-head with the best and proving why Team Vitality is a hive for growth and success.”

What’s next for Team Vitality?

Team Vitality will make their inaugural Valorant appearance at the European leg of the Valorant Champions Tour, which began on February 4.

Team Vitality Valorant Roster

Player Former Team Position
Ouali ‘M4china’ Manset FrenzyGoKill Duelist
Lukas ‘Feqew’ Petrauskas FrenzyGoKill Sentinel
Ben Redjeb ‘Bramz’ Bayram FrenzyGoKill Controller
Vakaris ‘Vakk’ Bebravicius FrenzyGoKill Duelist
Jokūbas ‘ceNder’ Labutis FrenzyGoKill Initiator/Sentinel
League of Legends

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Fredit BRION defeat KT Rolster in shock series

Published: 4/Feb/2021 15:05 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 15:09

by Lauren Bergin
LCK Hub Feature
Riot Games, Dexerto

LCK

League of Legends’ LCK 2021 Spring Split is underway! Ten Korean teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop!

  • Fredit BRION defeat KT Rolster in shock 2-1 series.
  • Fredit BRION, bottom of the table, showing signs of life.
  • A 2-1 series sees HLE beat Afreeca Freecs

As the region currently holding the Summoner’s Cup, the LCK is brimming with talent in 2021. Throughout the course of the ten-week season (January 13 – March 28), teams will be battling for their place in the Spring Playoffs on March 31.

Over $3.6 million is up for grabs in 2021’s Spring Split, as reigning world champs DAMWON Kia look to stamp authority on their region. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Stream

The LCK streams live on its official Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. Missed some of the action? Catch-up on both platforms within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule.

Week 4 schedule (January 27 – January 31)

Date Match  PT ET GMT 
February 3 T1 2 – 1 Nongshim RedForce 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Gen.G 1 – 2 DRX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 4 Hanwha Life Esports 2 – 1 Afreeca Freecs 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Fredit BRION 2 – 1 KT Rolster 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 5 Liiv SANDBOX vs DWG Kia 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Gen.G vs Nongshim RedForce 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 6 T1 vs Fredit BRION 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
KT Rolster vs Afreeca Freecs 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
February 7 Hanwha Life Esports vs Liiv SANDBOX 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DWG Kia vs DRX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

Week 3 results (January 27 – January 31)

Date Match  PT ET GMT 
January 27 Hanwha Life Esports 2-0 Fredit Brion 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DWG Kia 2-1 Gen.G 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 28 DRX 0-2 KT Rolster 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
T1 2-0 Liiv SANDBOX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 29 Nongshim RedForce 0-2 Afreeca Freecs 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DWG Kia 20 Hanwha Life Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 30 Fredit Brion 12 DRX 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Liiv SANDBOX 02 Gen.G 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 31 Afreeca Freecs 20 T1 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
NS RedForce 2-0 KT Rolster 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Standings

Below is how each team places in the current standings, as DWG Kia lead the pack.

Placements Team Series  Games
1 DWG Kia 5-1 10-4
2 Hanwha Life Esports 5-2 11-9
3 DRX 5-2 11-9
4 Gen.G 4-3 11-7
5 Afreeca Freecs 3-4 8-8
6 T1 3-4 9-10
7 KT Rolster 3-4 8-9
Nongshim RedForce 3-4 8-9
9 Fredit BRION 2-5 5-11
10 Liiv SANDBOX 1-5 4-10

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Afreeca Freecs Kiin Dread Fly Bang Lehends
DWG Kia Khan Canyon ShowMaker Ghost BeryL
DRX Kingen Pyosik SOLKA Bao Becca
Fredit BRION Hoya UmTi Lava Hena Delight
Gen.G Rascal Clid Bdd Ruler Life
Hanwha Life Esports Morgan Arthur Chovy Deft Vsta
KT Rolster Doran Bonnie Ucal HyBriD Zzus
Liiv SANDBOX Summit Croco FATE Route Effort
Nongshim RedForce Rich Peanut Bay deokdam Kellin
T1 Canna Ellim Faker, Clozer Gumayusi Keria