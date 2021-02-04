Team Vitality announce Valorant Roster - Dexerto

Team Vitality are yet another familiar face that has entered the Valorant esports scene, and their new roster includes some heavy hitters.

French Organization Team Vitality have announced their entry into Valorant.

They have picked up FrenzyGoKill’s roster, who won the Home Ground Open Qualifiers.

Purple Cobras star Ouali ‘M4CHINA’ Manset is on the roster.

Just as Fnatic announce their entry to the Future Earth fray, Team Vitality have also announced their new Valorant roster, and there’s a few faces that we’re pleased to see.

Having hunted for the perfect squad since June 2020, where the Vitality European Open weeded out the weak links, Team Vitality have signed orgless team FrenzyGoKill, who recently competed in the Red Bull Home Ground tournament.

Neo: “The Potential of this roster is sky high!”

When chatting about the new roster, President and Co-Founder of the iconic org Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide has high expectations.

“Having already showcased we have the ability to cement a legacy in an FPS title, we are really excited to get started. The potential of this roster is sky high and we look forward to going head-to-head with the best and proving why Team Vitality is a hive for growth and success.”

What’s next for Team Vitality?

Team Vitality will make their inaugural Valorant appearance at the European leg of the Valorant Champions Tour, which began on February 4.

Team Vitality Valorant Roster