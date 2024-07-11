Valorant Red Bull Home Ground 5: Start date, teams, and ticket price

Red Bull is hosting its fifth annual Home Ground tournament, in which eight teams from different regions will compete for an off-season trophy.

The Red Bull Home Ground is the first official VCT event announced for the off-season and will take place at the end of the year.

Here is everything we know about the tournament so far.

The tournament will take place from November 20 – 23 at the Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany.

Each Red Bull Home Ground has had a different location, with last year’s chosen destination being Tokyo, Japan.

Teams

Red Bull Fnatic won Red Bull Home Ground 4 in Tokyo, Japan.

Only three of the eight teams have been announced for the Red Bull Home Ground. Last year’s victor Fnatic will be playing alongside EMEA brethren Karmine Corp and Germany’s FOKUS Clan.

Article continues after ad

The remaining five slots will be determined by the Americas, APAC, and EMEA qualifiers winners, as well as the two best teams from the Play-In stage.

Article continues after ad

The qualifiers are not limited to teams currently within VCT and are open to anyone residing in the US, Canada, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, Belgium, or Chile.

Tickets

Tickets for the Red Bull Home Ground can be purchased through Eventbrite for Friday, Saturday, or a combination of the two days.

Day Pass – Friday: €30

Day Pass – Saturday: €30

Event Pass – Friday & Saturday: €50

To attend the event at the Arena Berlin, which can hold roughly 2,500 people, viewers must be 16 years old or older.

Past Red Bull Home Ground winners

Fnatic clinched the Home Ground trophy in Tokyo, Japan, last year, marking their third international victory of 2023 and their second win in Tokyo. This triumph secured their invitation to the 2024 event, offering them another shot at the top.

Article continues after ad

Before Fnatic’s success, 100 Thieves won the trophy in 2022 when the event was hosted in Manchester, England. EMEA teams Team Liquid and G2 Esports were the champions of the first two iterations of the competition.