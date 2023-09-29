T1 to face G2 and more EU teams in offseason LoL event

LCK giants T1 will travel to Europe later this year to face G2 Esports and other European teams in a LoL offseason tournament organized by Red Bull.

With the 2023 League of Legends season coming to an end on November 19 with the Worlds final, Red Bull has come up with a way to keep fans entertained during the offseason with a one-of-a-kind tournament called Red Bull League of Its Own.

On December 9, the Berlin Velodrom, which hosted the ESL One Berlin Dota 2 Major earlier this year, will open its doors to some of the best League of Legends teams in the world, including LCK giants T1.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Red Bull T1 and G2 Esports headline the Red Bull League of Its Own

The lineup of participating teams also includes NNO Old, a German streamer team, G2 Esports, Heretics and Karmine Corp. BIG and Eintracht Spandau, two of the biggest teams in Germany’s Prime League, will face off for the chance to take on T1.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tickets for the Red Bull League of Its Own have already sold out, with fans able to attend the event from 11 am and watch T1 take on these teams in exciting match-ups.

Article continues after ad

More information about the event, including the format and the prize pool, is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The tournament will be broadcast live from the Velodrom on Twitch and YouTube.