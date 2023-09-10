Paper Rex set to sign new Valorant star after Champions second place

Valorant Champions losing finalists Paper Rex are closing in on one of Asia’s brightest talents as they look to replace one player in the off-season.

Two weeks removed from an impressive second-place finish at Valorant Champions 2023, Paper Rex have earmarked Cahya ‘Monyet’ Nugraha as their No.1 target to complete their lineup for the 2024 VCT season.

According to a report by Blix.gg, Paper Rex have reached agreements with both Global Esports and the player, with the transfer expected to be finalized within days.

Paper Rex were in the market for a new player to replace Wang ‘Jinggg’ Jing Jie, who confirmed while at Valorant Champions that he will have to miss the 2024 VCT season to complete his military service.

According to Blix.gg’s report, Global Esports have set their sights on Gary ‘blaZek1ng’ Dastin, who is on BOOM Esports’ bench, to replace Monyet.

Who is Monyet, Paper Rex’s new player?

Monyet, an 18-year-old player hailing from Indonesia, began his Valorant career on ONIC Esports, a local organization that has enjoyed success in games like Mobile Legends, Apex Legends, and PUBG Mobile.

In October 2022, Monyet signed with Global Esports, one of the ten organizations that partnered with Riot for the VCT Pacific League.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Despite Global Esports’ struggles, Monyet acquitted himself really well in 2023

The young Indonesian was a bright light for Global Esports during an otherwise dim season. He was the fifth-highest-rated player in the Pacific League and Global Esports’ best performer in the Pacific LCQ defeat to Rex Regum Qeon, which brought the team’s season to an end.

Should the transfer go through, Monyet will become the third Indonesian player in Paper Rex’s lineup, joining Jason ‘f0rsakeN’ Susanto and Aaron ‘mindfreak’ Leonhart.

