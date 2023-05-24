NRG & EG Valorant coaches clash in heated Twitter spat after VCT playoff match

The Valorant head coaches of NRG Esports and Evil Geniuses got into a heated exchange on Twitter after their recent VCT Americas playoff match.

NRG and Evil Geniuses matched up against each other in the first round of the VCT Americas playoffs on May 23 in a hyped-up series. The two squads had played each other in the final week of the regular season, with NRG taking a decisive 2-0 victory at the time.

This time around, Evil Geniuses were the better side, running out 2-1 victors to knock NRG down to the lower bracket and set up a match against Cloud9.

After the series, NRG head coach Chet ‘Chet’ Singh went on Twitter and called out his Evil Geniuses counterpart, Christine ‘potter’ Chi, for allegedly accusing him of leaking scrim VODs. He said those claims had caused three teams to decline to practice against NRG for “half of the season.”

NRG and EG VCT playoff match continues on Twitter

potter responded to the accusations, calling them “hilarious.”

“Multiple teams, players and staff told us you were leaking. I had nothing to do with it,” she wrote.

Chet responded to potter by saying he has never “needed to cheat in my career.”

The exchange has garnered a lot of attention from the Valorant community as the thread has thousands of likes and interactions.

Chet and potter are two of the most tenured coaches in North American Valorant. potter joined Evil Geniuses in 2020 as a player before transitioning to a coaching role in 2021. Chet switched from CS:GO to Valorant in late 2020 and joined up with his current core of players on OpTic Gaming, then under Team Envy, in late 2021.

Chet was an integral part of that OpTic Gaming squad as they made every international tournament in 2022 and won VCT Masters Reykjavík. The 26-year-old head coach is no stranger to calling other people out or making his opinions on other teams known.

Following the loss to EG, NRG will fight for survival in the VCT Americas playoffs on May 25 against the loser of the match between LOUD and FURIA.