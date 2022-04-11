OpTic Coach Chet reacts to shock loss vs XERXIA | VCT Masters Interview

OpTic Gaming’s 2022 VCT Masters run didn’t start how they wanted with a 0-2 loss to XERXIA, but Valorant head coach Chet Singh is ready for the Greenwall to bounce back in the lower bracket.

Teams don’t have the largest margin of error in the Group Stage. With a loss in the books, Chet is going back to basics with his team to regain lost footing.

OpTic has one of the deadliest site-retakes and coordination at Reykjavik but have yet to find its form. Dexerto spoke with Chet on how he plans to get his team back to their winning ways to avoid an early elimination.

Advertisement

Discover more: How a 17-Year-Old Came From Nowhere to Dominate VALORANT