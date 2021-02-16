Logo
New Valorant Escalation mode revealed: how it works, release date, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 16:52

by Brad Norton
Valorant’s first limited-time mode (LTM), Escalation, has just been released. Here’s everything you need to know about how Escalation works and when it’ll be available.

Valorant has been pretty slow when it comes to releasing new modes into the game’s nexus. We’ve got Unrated, Rated and Spike Rush, but except for the winter-themed Snowball Mode, new ways to play have been limited.

This, however, is about to change with the new Limited-time mode (LTM) Escalation, which sees players battle it out in a mode that reverses the usual Valorant gameplay.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Escalation, how it works, its release date and more.

Valorant Escalation Mode Trailer

Escalation Mode in Valorant

Riot describe Escalation as being a “a casual, fast-paced mode designed for fun social play and perfect for encouraging players to practice with new weapons.”

“In this mode, players are given powerful guns at the start of the match… but as they get more kills, their powerful weapons are periodically replaced with progressively more challenging and less lethal ones.”

A full description of how Escalation works is detailed below:

  •  Similar to a respawning team deathmatch.
  • When the match starts, there is one randomly-generated set of 12 weapons/abilities which both teams must cycle through, roughly in order of ‘most lethal’ to ‘least lethal’.
    • A team must collectively get X number of kills/points in each of the 12 stages before they progress to the next one.
    • Upon progressing to the next stage, the player who got that latest kill to push the team over – automatically progresses to the next gun/ability in the cycle.
    • Members of the team who have already gotten a kill on a given level when it’s completed get a 5 second timer to press B (or their shop hotkey) to get the next weapon, after which they’ll get it automatically.
    • Members of the team who have not gotten a kill with that weapon will stay on the previous level until they get a kill, after which they’ll auto-upgrade to the next level.
    • If there is significant skill disparity, it is possible for “worse” players to be more than one stage behind. When they get their next kill, they progress to the next stage, not the latest team stage (ie they don’t skip any weapons).
  • One exception: for the final stage only, the whole team gets the final weapon/ability as soon as that stage is reached.
  • If no team has won after 10 minutes, the team in the lead wins and the match ends.
    There is a 15-90s warmup in which players are given random weapons from the weapon set on spawn, it functions as a simple team deathmatch while waiting for players to load in.
Escalation Mode Valorant brimstone with Sova's Hunters Bow
Riot Games
Escalation Mode promises to be equal parts fun and chaotic.

Sound a little but like Gun Game? Valorant Mode Engineer and Designer Kyle Leach explains, “I played Gun Game in CS:Source like crazy and had a ton of fun with it.

“The satisfaction of getting several kills in quick succession with fun arcade-y sound effects and clean auto-equips, along with the thrill of racing opponents to a spectacular finish with a crazy weapon – these are feelings that Gun Game has always delivered fantastically that we’re hoping to capture in this mode.”

When is Escalation mode in Valorant?

Escalation will be available in-game from 17 February. No end date has been set for the limited time mode, however it may leave our Valorant lives when Act 2 drops.

Make sure that you make the most of this awesome new mode, before it’s gone!

Pokemon

5 features a Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remake will need

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:50

by James Busby
Diamond & Pearl
Pokemon 25

The Pokemon community is abuzz with Diamond & Pearl remake leaks, so we’ve covered five things we want to see added to the Sinnoh titles. 

While Pokemon trainers around the world continue to battle and trade their favorite critters in Sword & Shield, many players are hungry for what awaits them. So far, the only official news we have regarding a new game in 2021 is that of Pokemon Snap. However, there have been rumblings online about a Diamond & Pearl remake. 

Rumors surrounding the 2006 title have been cropping up since last year, but The Pokemon Company has yet to make an announcement. Of course, this has led to numerous leaks and poorly-edited fakes appearing in the wild. There have even been numerous fan-made creations that have cropped up in games like Minecraft. 

While there may be no solid news about the Diamond & Pearl remakes, that hasn’t stopped us from taking a look at five things we wish to see from the supposed remakes.

5. Inclusion of difficulty options

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Black & White 2 were the first games to introduce a standardized difficulty system.

From EXP. Shares that level up all your party Pokemon to battle indicators that show which moves will be effective, there’s no denying that Pokemon games have gotten easier over the years. While Pokemon has always been marketed as a child-friendly series, it is also one that has a great deal of depth. You only have to take a brief gander at ranked play to see how competitive things can get. 

Of course, expecting the same level of difficulty from Diamond & Pearl’s various in-game NPCs is verging on the ridiculous, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be devoid of a challenge. A difficulty option would give every player a choice, allowing both casual and hardcore fans to enjoy their adventure the way they want. Whether the Diamond & Pearl remakes will include this option remains to be seen, but we have our fingers crossed.

4. More end-game content

Wild Area
The Pokemon Company
The Wild Area is one way to give Pokemon trainers more content to dive into,

While catching the post-game Legendaries and taking part in Diamond & Pearl’s Battle Tower was fun, it would be great if there was more to do outside of jumping into online matches. Let us rechallenge gym leaders or take part in various mini-games both solo or with trainers online. 

Another addition that would help freshen up Diamond & Pearl’s end-game is the addition of the Wild Area. Sword & Shield’s vast open-world segments were arguably one of the best features, so it would be great to have segments where we go on Raids and catch various Pokemon.

3. Better battle animations

Pokemon / Nintendo
The Pokemon Company
The current battle animations could do with a serious overhaul.

Despite the Switch offering much higher performance, many Pokemon fans were left disappointed by Sword & Shield’s stilted battle animations. In fact, the majority of moves see Pokemon simply sitting on the spot, unleashing attacks that offer little to no impact. The defending Pokemon then simply stands there and takes the incoming hit as if it were nothing more than a gentle tap to the face. 

This comes after Producer Junichi Masuda famously stated that Game Freak were creating Sword & Shield “with much higher fidelity with higher quality animations.” Well, outside of Dynamax battles this doesn’t seem to ring all that true. Not only do Sword & Shield’s battle animations look dated, they also lack any weight when they actually connect. This makes Pokemon battles look static and devoid of any excitement. 

Both Pokemon Stadium and Pokemon Battle Revolution demonstrated just how beautiful these battles could be. Monsters actually ran up to their opponent, while moves had unique animations that both staggered and knocked back their foe. We’re not asking for a complete overhaul of the iconic turn-based battle system, but we are hoping Diamond & Pearl makes battles feel more fluid.

2. The National Dex

Pokedex
TorinoGT
The National Pokedex cut was one of the biggest controversies to come from Sword & Shield.

Perhaps the biggest complaint of the most recent Pokemon generation was the omission of the National Dex. While Gamefreak has helped alleviate this issue with the addition of the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra expansions, it still didn’t go down well with fans. After all, not being able to trade over your most prized Pokemon is a mighty blow for trainers that want to catch ‘em all. 

It’s hoped that the Diamond & Pearl remakes will enable players to trade Pokemon to and from the previous games. Sinnoh Pokemon were greatly unrepresented in the Galar region and only a handful returned as part of the game’s DLC, so it’s hoped the rumored remake will avoid this issue.

1. Return to Kanto

Pallet Town
The Pokemon Company / Game Freak
Kanto is the most popular region in Pokemon history.

Pokemon Gold and Silver are some of the most popular games in the Pokemon series. Not only did the second generation introduce a plethora of new mechanics, they also enabled players to revisit the Kanto region. The exhilarating feeling of beating Johto’s Gyms and Elite Four, only to find you have a whole other region to battle in was incredibly exciting. 

This feature is certainly plausible, given Sinnoh is located just north of Kanto. There’s also the fact that Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee share a lot of similarities to Sword & Shield’s current game engine, so many Kanto assets could be reused in the Diamond & Pearl remake. It’s certainly an exciting prospect and one that would make a lot of trainers happy. 

So, there you have it, five things we want to see from the Diamond & Pearl remakes. Make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon hub for all the latest news and updates.