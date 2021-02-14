Logo
Nitr0 & more Valorant pros call for nerf to Frenzy & Stinger meta

Published: 14/Feb/2021 1:34

by Alan Bernal
frenzy stinger valorant
Riot Games

Nitr0

Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella, Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald, and more Valorant pros have spoken out about the Frenzy and Stinger meta in Valorant, making the game feel heavily reliant on RNG.

There’s been a ton of talk from the community about potential changes to Valorant that would make it a better playing experience.

One glaring problem is how cheap the automatic pistol Frenzy and SMG Stinger are, and the impact they have early in the half.

The Frenzy is priced at 400 Creds and the Stinger can be purchased with 1000 Creds. These aren’t the prized weapons you want in a full-buy round, but their RNG makes them incredibly valuable in the opening rounds of a half, according to pros.

“Pistol rounds have been more RNG than I thought was even humanly possible with this Frenzy meta,” 100 Thieves’ Nitr0 said.

This kicked off a large discussion in the Valorant community who agreed with the former CSGO veteran. Many have called for nerfs to the two weapons to try and bring balance back to pistol rounds.

Cloud9 White’s Melanie ‘meL’ Capone likened the first few rounds of a game as a “coinflip,” seeing as loadouts with the Stinger or Frenzy can still shred teams who’re still building their economy.

“Watching [or] playing the first three rounds of the game is just so boring knowing that it’s a coinflip on your running Frenzy/Stinger’s RNG vs the other team’s,” she said.

While Riot made adjustments to run accuracy in the 2.02 patch update, this doesn’t apply to these two guns.

At close enough ranges, a burst from either of those have a good chance at tagging an opponent’s head. Though it’s obviously not a one-shot kill, the flurry of bullets from the rest of the clip can make light work of a couple of players at a time.

The problem gets even worse when you consider how much of an impact this can have in a game where the regular format is first-to-13.

“100% my biggest complaint about the game [right now],” Envy’s Kaboose said. “Feels pretty lame to play especially when [you] only need to win 13 rounds in this game.”

Solutions from the pro community range from increasing the prices of the Stinger and Frenzy, increasing their run accuracy spread, or reducing the damage.

Though it’s not the game’s most pressing issue, this has been a trending gripe for a lot of Valorant players, so it’ll be interesting to see if Riot responds soon.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

FIFA 21

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

As this event is ongoing, there are no final placements at this time.

When all matches have been played and the winners are announced, this section will be updated. More to follow…