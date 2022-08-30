Laz confirms TENNN could play for ZETA DIVISION at Valorant Champions

ZETA DIVISION IGL Koji ‘Laz’ Ushida confirmed in a pre-event press conference for Valorant Champions that Tenta ‘TENNN’ Asai could play in the tournament and has been practicing with the team.

TENNN is listed as a substitute for the event as he was moved to the bench before Champions due to a medical condition in his eye. The Japanese player is now a few weeks post-treatment for the condition and has recovered well according to Laz.

ZETA DIVISION has Yuto ‘Xdll’ Mizomori listed as a starter for the tournament and Laz said that both players have practiced with the team in Turkey.

“Ever since we arrived in Turkey, we have been practicing with TENN and as for Xdll, who was supposed to be the substitute, we’re not too sure at the moment which maps that Xdll will be playing for,” Laz said when asked about TENNN’s status with the team.

“But with the practices with TENNN and also the Xdll we have been putting together as a team we feel confident about it.”

ZETA DIVISION have big expectations at Valorant Champions

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games TENNN was an integral part of ZETA DIVISION’s Masters 1 run.

When asked about his impressions of Xdll as a player, Laz said that he was young and motivated but that bringing him in exposed how reliant the team is on TENNN.

“Within the one month of preparation, [Xdll] has improved a lot with us. But also during this time, it was a time for us to realize how important TENNN is to our roster,” Laz said.

Fans will have to wait and see which maps ZETA DIVISION will put in TENNN or Xdll. The last time ZETA DIVISION was at an international tournament they placed in the top four.

The team will make their Valorant Champions debut on September 1 against LOUD in Group B.