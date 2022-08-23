ZETA DIVISION will attend Valorant Champions with TENNN as a sub

ZETA DIVISION will bring Tenta ‘TENNN’ Asai to Turkey as a substitute for Valorant Champions, the Japanese organization confirmed to Dexerto. ZETA brought in Yuto ‘Xdll’ Mizomori on a short-term loan for the tournament due to TENNN’s medical issues.

The Japanese organization announced on July 30 that Xdll had been signed on loan from SCARZ to replace TENNN at the year-end tournament. ZETA DIVISION mentioned that TENNN was dealing with a retinal issue in his right eye and would be removed from the roster to undergo treatment.

“Whether or not [TENNN] will participate in 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour – Champions has not been confirmed at this time, and will be determined in the future based on the doctor’s diagnosis and progress of treatment,” ZETA DIVISION’s statement read.

It’s unclear at this point if he will slot in for the team at any point during the event. TENNN tweeted on August 12 that his recovery was going well.

ZETA DIVISION at Valorant Champions

ZETA DIVISION have not been seen on the international stage since Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters, where the team placed third. The Japanese team qualified for the world championships off of VCT circuit points after missing the Stage 2 Masters event in Copenhagen.

The team was defeated in the grand final of the Japanese VCT Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs by NORTHEPTION, who crashed out of the Danish event in 9th-10th place.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games ZETA DIVISION made a Cinderella run through the Stage 1 Masters lower bracket and made history for a team from Japan.

The team has not played an official match since June, and fans have yet to see what the Japanese lineup looks like with Xdll in the mix.

ZETA DIVISION are in Group B at Valorant Champions along with LOUD, BOOM Esports and OpTic Gaming. LOUD and OpTic were the two teams placed above ZETA DIVISION at Stage 1 Masters.

The Japanese team’s first match is against LOUD on September 1 as the opening series of day two of the event.