Japanese VCT Game Changers coach accused of sexual misconduct with a minor

A newly signed VCT Game Changers coach for Japanese team Fennel Female has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

When Riot started VCT Game Changers, it was meant to herald a space for women and other marginalized genders to compete. However, the space has a history of being interrupted by men.

Such as when a male player faked being non-binary to play in the NA Game Changers tournament, or recently when Rising Hope suddenly dropped their Game Changers roster, with accusations of the team owner sexually exposing himself to the female players in the middle of scrims.

And once again, it appears another man has overshadowed what is supposed to be a celebration of female esports.

Japanese org Fennel just announced they picked up two new coaches for their female team, Rader and hanpipe. Shortly after the reveal, however, accusations began to surface. The latter was accused of sexual misconduct with a minor just a few days later.

According to Gareso Takizawa, the reporter claims hanpipe recently had sexual relations with a 16-year-old high schooler at her parent’s place, and attempted to cover it up by silencing the high schooler. While no further proof was provided, they claim to have evidence to support the accusations.

The org, Fennel Female, promptly replied to Takizawa’s accusations, saying the team is now looking into the matter and will report once they have finished their internal investigations.

Fennel Female most recently made a run through the Game Changers East Asia qualifiers to reach the 2022 VCT Game Changers Championship. Meanwhile, their male team just won the 2023 Japan Challengers Split 1.

Hanpipe has not responded to the allegations, as his last tweet was his announcement of joining the roster.