Insane Valorant strat lets Viper take complete control of Ascent site

An impressive strat with Viper has been discovered in Valorant that lets her completely overtake the B site on Ascent with relative ease.

The toxic Agent has two powerful abilities that she can switch on and off. When used in tandem, her Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen can immediately open up a direct path to a site or objective without giving an opponent a chance to retaliate.

However, as people are still tinkering with Valorant’s mechanics and getting better at the tactical shooter, reliable lineups for Viper’s abilities are in high demand to have explosive gameplans at the ready.

Luckily, user ‘Cqrbon’ found easy ways to connect her wall and throwable gas emitter in a way that blocked out crucial lines of sight for defenders to effectively react against.

“This setup completely blocks vision from the right side and creates a one-way smoke [toward Defender spawn] while also preventing mobile characters from sitting perched on the CT ledge,” Cqrbon explained.

By using the center tile and the subtle elements of the HUD, people can actually make great use of this position to find easy connections onto the B site.

Read more: Valorant dev explains upcoming Viper Snakebite and Toxic Screen buffs

First thing is first, make sure to have a teammate near you to hold any potential Defenders from pushing up. While the lineups are great, it’s advisable to throw the Poison Cloud first since it requires a bit more time to get right.

After setting it up like Cqrbon instructed, go to the near wall to properly cut off the Market and Spawn positions with Toxic Screen.

To finish off the set-up, there are a myriad Snake Bite spots that can spell doom for someone holding onto certain positions.

Valorant boasts an array of different Agents, each with their own tools to overtake a site. Viper is a master of disrupting the enemy team with calculated ability uses and punishing AoE weapons that takes away important vision.

As people get more accustomed to tactical play in matchmaking, tips on how to take Valorant’s sites like these will be invaluable for players to add to their arsenals.