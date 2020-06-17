Valorant Ignition Series: Stream, schedule, format, more

The Valorant Ignition Series is Riot Games' first step in developing a global competitive ecosystem for their FPS. Here's your one-stop-shop for everything you need to know to stay in the loop.

There is plenty of hype around Valorant as an esport. Despite being in its infancy and not having an esport-specific structure in place, tons of big names from all corners of the esports world flocked to Riot's high fidelity competitive shooter.

Now that Riot are officially dipping their toes into Valorant esports, fans from all around the world will be keeping an eye to see who will surface as Future Earth's first champion. Below is everything you need to know about the 2020 Ignition Series.

What is the Valorant Ignition Series?

The Ignition Series is a Riot-partner program that aims to "build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams." Having teamed up with over 20 esports event organizers around the world, the Ignition Series will provide players with the opportunity to build their region's footprint in Valorant.

Speaking in their press release, Whalen 'Magnus' Rozelle (Senior Director of Global Esports at Riot Games) said: "We expect to see a combination of competitive open qualifiers, show matches, and invitationals featuring top players of the game."

With a variety of tournaments on offer, Riot will be supporting Valorant's competitive ecosystem from amateur right through to the professional level.

Valorant Ignition Series: Stream

All matches from the Valorant Ignition Series will be livestreamed directly to the official Valorant Twitch channel. Missed some of the action? Catch-up via the dedicated 'past broadcasts' section on their Twitch channel.

Valorant Ignition Series: Format

The Ignition Series will consist of small, medium and major tournaments (outlined in Riot's community competition guidelines). Each of these tournaments are expected to work in tandem to support Valorant's global esports ecosystem. A variety of regions will be supported, which include:

North America

Brazil

Latin America

Korea

Japan

South-East Asia

Oceania

Europe

Russia

Turkey

Middle-East

Riot stated that we can "expect the Ignition Series to run through the fall," which will likely align with the first Episode within Valorant, which also aptly shares the same namesake.

Valorant Ignition Series: Schedule

Only two tournaments were announced by Riot as part of their announcement, both of which are detailed below. More tournaments are expected to be announced on June 18.

G2 Esports Valorant Invitational (Europe, Middle-East & Africa) — June 19-21

"The G2 Esports Valorant Invitational is coming. Eight brave captains will lead their squads into battle, but with a catch! Captains will not know who they're playing with until the day before the tournament. Only one team will stand triumphant and ignite the flames of victory. Who will take home the glory?"

Event start: June 19 at 4:00 AM (PDT) / 7:00 AM (EDT) / 2:00 PM (BST).

RAGE Valorant tourament (Japan) — June 19-21.

"Japan's biggest esport event - RAGE - will be hosting the first officially licensed Valorant tournament in Japan under the Valorant Ignition Series brand. The tournament will invite 16 teams with established reputation in gameplay and popularity (like DetonatioN Gaming and JUPITER), and they will be competing for the winner-take-all prize of 500,000 Yen.

Event start: June 19 at 11:00 PM (PDT) / 2:00 AM (EDT; June 20) / 7:00 AM (BST; June 20).

