Insane stat shows why ZmjjKK is taking VCT Masters Tokyo by storm

EDward Gaming’s Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang has emerged as one of VCT Masters Tokyo’s hidden gems — and one particular stat helps explain why he is standing out.

The 19-year-old played a key role as EDG defied the odds and reached the VCT Masters Tokyo’s playoff stage after stunning NAVI and T1, both by 2-0 scorelines.

ZmjjKK was joint-top for VLR rating in the group stage (1.22), together with Evil Geniuses’ Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold, and led the way for ACS (280.1) and kills per round (0.99). But in one other particular stat, he was miles ahead of the competition.

Zmjjkk’s Operator stats

Sushant ‘Ominous’ Jha, a Valorant analyst who works for Bleed Esports, revealed that ZmjjKK posted an impressive 0.24 Operator kills per round on the attack during the group stage. The next-closest player? Evil Geniuses’ Max ‘Demon1’ Mazanov with just 0.05 Operator kills per round on the offense.

ZmjjKK alone accounted for 53% of all Operator kills on Attack, which explains why he has emerged as one of the most exciting players in Tokyo. After EDG’s victory against NAVI on Tuesday, caster Arten ‘Balla’ Esa had no qualms about calling ZmjjKK a top-five Operator in the world.

In the upper bracket quarter-finals, EDG will take on Team Liquid, EMEA’s first seed, and many will be curious to see if ZmjjKK will continue to put on a show, or if Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov will find a way to limit the impact of the young Chinese Operator.