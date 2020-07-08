How to watch 100 Thieves Valorant tournament: Stream, schedule, more

As part of their Gamers for Equality Tournament series, 100 Thieves are running a Valorant tournament with some of the biggest names in the game competing. Here’s everything you need to know, and how to tune in.

Valorant launched on June 2 and has since been one of the most popular games in the world, with many top pro players from other esports – such as CS:GO and Overwatch – transitioning over to Riot Games’ new FPS.

While it’s not part of the Valorant Ignition Series, this 100 Thieves Valorant tournament features some stacked rosters and should make for some great viewing — so here’s what you need to know.

When is the 100 Thieves Valorant tournament?

The 100 Thieves Valorant tournament is the second in a three-part competitive series. Last week, on July 1, the League of Legends portion played out, and the Valorant bracket kicks off exactly one week later on Thursday, July 9.

The tournament is set to kick off at 10:00 AM (PT) / 1:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (BST) on July 9, and will last the duration of the day.

How to watch 100T Valorant tournament

The tournament itself will be broadcasted on the 100 Thieves Twitch channel, as embedded below, with Chris Puckett, Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez and Lauren ‘Pansy’ Scott filling out the broadcast desk.

It is also likely that a number of players competing in the tournament will be broadcasting their own point-of-view in their personal livestreams, so if you would prefer to watch one player in particular, that’s certainly a possibility.

Which teams are playing?

The 100 Thieves Valorant tournament will feature eight teams, including the hosts.

100T are going to be joined in the bracket by Cloud9, TSM, Immortals, Gen.G, Sentinels, Mixup and Together we are terrific.

Make sure to tune in at Thursday, July 9 to see some top-tier Valorant action and support your favorite team or player. And it’s all for charity, too, making the whole tournament even better.