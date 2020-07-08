Valorant Elderflame skin bundle: Release date, price, more

Riot Games have announced the first 'Ultra-Edition' Valorant skin collection, Elderflame, which offers the highest level of dynamic effects from a cosmetic item in the game to-date.

On July 8, Riot released a first look trailer for what they're labeling an 'Ultra-Edition' skin. The collection will be called 'Elderflame' and will revolve around a Dragon-centric theme.

Per the trailer, the skin is being released for a series of weapons, including the Vandal, Guardian, Frenzy and Operator. The collection will also feature an exclusive knife, which will be the perfect asset for those Phoenix mains out there!

As with the Prime and Sovereign collections, the bundle will feature an exclusive 'finisher' after securing a kill.

Should a player land a round-ending kill, an animation appears which shows the Elderflame dragon incinerating their enemy from above.

Originally teased on July 7, plenty of fans were left tying to decipher Riot's cryptic six-second teaser trailer, with some predicting the arrival of a brand new skin bundle at that stage. Now, it's been confirmed.

Valorant's Elderflame skin collection price

What sets the Elderflame skin collection apart from the rest are the dynamic features. Each weapon's skin in the bundle has been overhauled to represent a live dragon, which is entirely interactive. From shooting your weapon to the reload animation, the dragon will offer an extra bit of flare to your arsenal.

In terms of pricing, Valorant Revenue Lead, Joe 'SWAGGERNAU7' Lee, revealed that the Ultra-Edition price point will be at 9,900 Valorant Points... This translates to around $90 (USD) / £82.50.

Fans have previously been vocal around the price points for some of Valorant's weapon skins and bundles, to which Riot pledged more 'dynamic' skins. Valorant Revenue Lead, Joe Lee explained: “There are others who want a gun skin that has all the bells and whistles: custom reload animations, geometry changes, alternative universes.

"We have plans to serve all of these needs with specific skin lines, we just need to make sure when we make something, it targets and serves a specific audience really well!” And, of course, Riot certainly followed through with their promise to add more dynamic cosmetics, given that the Elderflame collection ticks all of the boxes.