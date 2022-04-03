Sometimes it can be tough to figure out how many hours you’ve sunk into a game, especially in a new game like Valorant. That’s why we’ve got you covered on how to do so.

Valorant has been a gripping video game experience since its release in July of 2020. Riot’s take on the tactical FPS genre has not only managed to bring about the classic feel of a shooter but also has added in some flavor with the Agents’ abilities.

All of this combined can lead to extensive gaming sessions whereupon players get stuck joining match after match. Add that with an addictive ranked mode, it’s easy to lose the track of time.

That’s why we want to make your life a little bit easier by helping you figure out how many hours you’ve poured into the game.

How to check your Valorant playtime

Similar to Riot’s other popular game, League of Legends, to track one’s playtime in Valorant you need the help of an outside source.

Players can utilize a website by the name of Tracker.gg, that not only gives the hours of play on Valorant, but also gives additional game stats.

Here are the steps you’ll need to follow in order to check how much time you’ve put into Valorant.

Make an account with Tracker.gg and log in (if you already have an account just log in) Select Valorant as the game of choice which can be found at the top of the site Click on the red icon with your Valorant ID next to your profile Sift through the statistics until you run into the small clock icon Enjoy your playtime

It’s worth noting that the total playtime showcased on the website may not be completely accurate, as it also counts idling in the game’s main menu or the time spent waiting on the queue, which can vary depending on your rank.

There you have it, if you’re trying to figure out if you’ve been spending your time wisely, now you have the tools to work with.