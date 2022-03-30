All Valorant Agent 19 abilities reportedly leaked: Bounty Hunter details

While Valorant’s next character hasn’t yet been revealed, a full list of abilities appear to have leaked through an early gameplay screenshot. Here’s a look at what Agent 19 allegedly brings to the table.

Just weeks after Neon’s arrival in Valorant and the next Agent already seems to be around the corner. While Riot Games has only just begun teasing the new addition, implying Sova could soon have company in the ‘intel-gathering’ role, little else has been made public.

We’re yet to see the character’s design, nor learn their name, but that hasn’t stopped alleged early intel from appearing online. Despite being a ways out from the launch of Agent 19, their full kit has seemingly leaked out already.

From the full breakdown of abilities to their unique ultimate, here’s what we know based on an early screenshot of Agent 19 in the shooting range.

Valorant Agent 19 abilities reportedly leaked

The new Agent seemingly loads into battle with a number of projectile-based abilities. Similar to many others on the roster, this new character, reportedly known as ‘Bounty Hunter,’ can throw out orbs to change the course of a round. Some can trap targets while others can gather intel for your team.

One orb ability in the leak is ‘Seize,’ mapped to the Q key. With this function, Agent 19 can supposedly tether enemies to the orb’s location. While tethered, characters take 75 decay damage, are deafened, and “cannot escape the zone by normal means for 5 seconds.”

Alternately, the other orb-based ability is on a cooldown, rather than needing to be purchased. ‘Haunt,’ mapped to the E key, appears to be a valuable trick to gather intel.

After throwing out the orb, it turns into a destroyable Eye. Enemies spotted by this Eye are revealed and hit with a ‘Trail’ debuff for a full 12 seconds, according to the screenshot.

When it comes to the ultimate, Agent 19 can seemingly cast ‘Nightfall, sending out a “wave of dark mist.” If this mist reaches an enemy, they get hit with Trailed, Deafened, and Decayed debuffs all at once.

The full list of Valorant Agent 19 abilities is as follows:

C – Prowler: 300 credits

EQUIP. FIRE to send a creature out which will travel in a straight line looking for enemies AND/OR Trails. HOLD FIRE AND MOVE MOUSE to steer the creature in the direction you are facing. When the creature finds a trail or enemy, it will move toward them. Upon reaching the enemy, it will start a .5s cook time and then NEARSIGHT the closes enemy for 3s. Only one Creature can latch onto a TRAIL ever.

Q – Seize: 200 credits

EQUIP an orb. FIRE to throw the orb. The orb will travel in the air a max time of ??.s until dropping to the ground. Upon hitting the ground it will stuck in place and begin to cook for .5s After .5s a zone will expand out to 7m and all enemies caught will be tethered to the center. Tethered enemies suffer 75 decay damage, are deafened, and cannot escape the zone by normal means for 5s. Can be reactivated in flighty to drop earlier.

E – Haunt

EQUIP an orb. FIRE to throw the orb. The orb will travel in the air a max time of 1.5s until dropping to the ground. Oce it hits the ground, it raises back up and turns into an Eye that can be destroyed. If thae Eye sees opponents, it will REVEAL them and apply TRAIL debuff that lasts 12s. Can be reactivated in flight to drop the projectile earlier.

X – Nightfall

EQUIP this ability. FIRE to send out a wave of dar mist. If the mist comes in contact with an enemy, they will be TRAILED, DEAF, and DECAYED for 12s.

Obviously, given this image appeared out of the blue from an undisclosed Discord server, it’s worth taking this information with a huge grain of salt.

While details align with Riot’s ambitions for the next character, there’s no guarantee these abilities are legitimate.

As always, plans can always change throughout development too. So even if the gameplay is real, there’s a chance Agent 19 is drastically different by the time they reach the live servers.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here if Riot comments on the authenticity of this leak anytime soon.