How Hiko went from CSGO's Dad to VALORANT Superstar - Dexerto

MIBR, one of the biggest Brazilian esports organizations, is looking to rebuild its CSGO roster for 2021 and beyond, and it seems like they’ve got their sights set on LUCAS1, vsm, and leo_drunky.

MIBR’s CSGO team has gone through a bit of a rollercoaster ride lately. Last month, they dropped two star players, TACO and fer, and coach dead after a major coaching scandal. Then, FALLEN left due to his dissatisfaction with their decision.

All in all, losing the old SK core has forced the organization to rebuild the team from scratch. However, it seems like they’ve already got three replacement players and a coach in mind.

If the rumors are true, MIBR is interested in adding Leonardo ‘leo_drunky’ Oliveira, Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles, and Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira to the roster. They’re also keen on Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo as the coach, according to the report from Brazilian news site Globo Esporte.

LUCAS1 is a perfect candidate for MIBR

LUCAS1 played for MIBR in 2019, where he spent six months in the squad before moving on to Imperial e-Sports. He spent almost a year with Imperial, before suddenly leaving the squad just a few weeks ago.

It’s easy to understand why he might be a good choice for MIBR’s rebuild. He’s experienced, reliable, and available. LUCAS1 has been in the scene for six years, and he’s racked up four top-tier titles, three second-place finishes, and three top-four finishes.

It’s fair to say that he’s a solid career, and he’ll be sure to be a reliable acquisition.

VSM is talented but controversial

Vsm is one of the most promising players in the Brazilian scene, but he’s also quite controversial. In 2018, Valve cottoned on to the fact that he received a VAC ban sometime in the past, and they’ve banned him from attending any Valve events ever since.

Still, that doesn’t prevent him from competing in other competitions. He’s currently signed with DETONA Gaming, and he’s been doing great. MIBR competes in a lot of them too, and that means his ban shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

After all, if they’re calling him out as an ideal candidate, it seems like they’re not too fussed.

Leo_drunky could pave the way for MIBR’s future

Leo_drunky currently plays for Sharks Esports, and he’s proven himself to be a valuable member of their team.

He might not have as many accolades as the other candidates on the list. A couple of decent finishes in lower-tier tournaments is the best he’s done. But he’s the youngest of them all, and potentially has the brightest future ahead.

Finally, the team will still need a coach, and MIBR seems to think Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo might be the perfect man for the job. The 35-year-old veteran has been retired for a while now. In his prime though, he helped MIBR win ESCW 2006 in the 1.6 days.

Of course, these are all whispers in the wind until MIBR makes an official statement. But if the rumors are true, it’s a promising line-up and one that could help the organization get back on the right track.