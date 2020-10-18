How Hiko went from CSGO's Dad to VALORANT Superstar - Dexerto

Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin is widely considered as one of the best Counter-Strike players to come out of North America, but he was unable to ever hoist a coveted Major trophy for himself before switching to Valorant.
Now, Hiko looking to find new success in Riot’s FPS with 100 Thieves, despite helping to get Cloud9 and Team Liquid to where they are today as two of the top teams in professional CS:GO.
He was one of the first players to fully embrace Global Offensive when it initially came out, and fittingly enough, he was also one of the first pros to go all-in on Valorant – something that would become a trend shortly thereafter.
He’s joined by Nitro and Steel on 100 Thieves, who are often thought of as two of the top North American CS:GO products as well, and will be looking to capture some of the top-tier success that somehow eluded him during his illustrious Counter-Strike career.
Watching him play Valorant, it’s easy to see that Hiko hasn’t lost any of his aiming, mechanics, or other skills from the transition, but it remains to be seen if it will all be enough to get the trophies many think he deserves.
All in all, losing the old SK core has forced the organization to rebuild the team from scratch. However, it seems like they’ve already got three replacement players and a coach in mind.
If the rumors are true, MIBR is interested in adding Leonardo ‘leo_drunky’ Oliveira, Lucas ‘LUCAS1’ Teles, and Vinicius ‘vsm’ Moreira to the roster. They’re also keen on Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo as the coach, according to the report from Brazilian news site Globo Esporte.
LUCAS1 is a perfect candidate for MIBR
LUCAS1 played for MIBR in 2019, where he spent six months in the squad before moving on to Imperial e-Sports. He spent almost a year with Imperial, before suddenly leaving the squad just a few weeks ago.
LUCAS1 joined MIBR on loan back in 2019.
It’s easy to understand why he might be a good choice for MIBR’s rebuild. He’s experienced, reliable, and available. LUCAS1 has been in the scene for six years, and he’s racked up four top-tier titles, three second-place finishes, and three top-four finishes.
It’s fair to say that he’s a solid career, and he’ll be sure to be a reliable acquisition.
VSM is talented but controversial
Vsm is one of the most promising players in the Brazilian scene, but he’s also quite controversial. In 2018, Valve cottoned on to the fact that he received a VAC ban sometime in the past, and they’ve banned him from attending any Valve events ever since.
Vsm has proven himself to be an incredible talent despite the controversy surrounding his ban.
Still, that doesn’t prevent him from competing in other competitions. He’s currently signed with DETONA Gaming, and he’s been doing great. MIBR competes in a lot of them too, and that means his ban shouldn’t be too much of an issue.
After all, if they’re calling him out as an ideal candidate, it seems like they’re not too fussed.
Leo_drunky could pave the way for MIBR’s future
Leo_drunky currently plays for Sharks Esports, and he’s proven himself to be a valuable member of their team.
He might not have as many accolades as the other candidates on the list. A couple of decent finishes in lower-tier tournaments is the best he’s done. But he’s the youngest of them all, and potentially has the brightest future ahead.
Leo_drunky is only twenty years old and could be a valuable member of the team for years to come.
Finally, the team will still need a coach, and MIBR seems to think Raphael ‘cogu’ Camargo might be the perfect man for the job. The 35-year-old veteran has been retired for a while now. In his prime though, he helped MIBR win ESCW 2006 in the 1.6 days.
Of course, these are all whispers in the wind until MIBR makes an official statement. But if the rumors are true, it’s a promising line-up and one that could help the organization get back on the right track.